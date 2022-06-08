 Skip to content

Woodland Empire update for 8 June 2022

Fix Breaking bug for new games

Build 8891914

Hi folks,

I have pushed out a fix a regression preventing new games from map images. I'll likely need to make a change to how those are done in the future, but they should be good now.

Thanks,
Nick

