 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 8 June 2022

Terminus - V0.9.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8891822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I improved the pop-ups to be responsive to resolve the problem that text could overlap with each other or go out of the window depending on the translation.

Also, there was a problem that selecting the Fast Learning skill became useless due to the change in the required experience in V0.9.4, so I changed the increase in experience requirement from 1.25x to a fixed amount of 60. Thank you to tale051212 for the suggestion!

  • Prevented an error that occurred when pressing the End Turn button before ending the Start Guide.
  • Improved text rendering to fix an issue where the beginning of words was sometimes cut off.
  • Changed the increase in the required experience from 1.25x to a fixed of 60.
  • Fixed an issue where the skill names in the Survival Skill Selection popup could overlap due to long names.
  • Fixed an issue where text in the Read Book popup could go out of the window due to its long length.
  • Fixed some typos and grammar errors.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link