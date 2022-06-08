Terminus - V0.9.5 Hotfix

I improved the pop-ups to be responsive to resolve the problem that text could overlap with each other or go out of the window depending on the translation.
Also, there was a problem that selecting the Fast Learning skill became useless due to the change in the required experience in V0.9.4, so I changed the increase in experience requirement from 1.25x to a fixed amount of 60. Thank you to tale051212 for the suggestion!
- Prevented an error that occurred when pressing the End Turn button before ending the Start Guide.
- Improved text rendering to fix an issue where the beginning of words was sometimes cut off.
- Changed the increase in the required experience from 1.25x to a fixed of 60.
- Fixed an issue where the skill names in the Survival Skill Selection popup could overlap due to long names.
- Fixed an issue where text in the Read Book popup could go out of the window due to its long length.
- Fixed some typos and grammar errors.
Changed files in this update