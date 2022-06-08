 Skip to content

10 Minutes Till Dawn update for 8 June 2022

20 Minutes Till Dawn is Almost Here!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I hope you guys are all as excited as I am about the Early Access release of the full version, "20 Minutes Till Dawn"!

With the release of the full version, "10 Minutes Till Dawn" will come to an end, and be shut down. I am so grateful for everyone who's tried the game, and especially to those have given me great feedback on the direction of the game.

I hope you guys will all continue to enjoy the game in the full version! I'm so excited to take the next step of development with you all.

Sincerely,
Flanne

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966900/20_Minutes_Till_Dawn/

