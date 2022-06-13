 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 13 June 2022

Patch Note - June 14th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.

============================================

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

1. 300th Day Celebration Events

  • Event 1: 300th Day Celebration 14-Day Check-in
  • Event 2: White Peacock’s Feather Exchange Event
  • Event 3: Divine Dragon's Blessing

2. New Raid : 'Hidden Altar'

3. New Stage : Clan Challenge Stage 5

=============================================

[June 14th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ 300th Day Event - 14-Day Check-in
● 14-Day Check-in Event will be added.

  • Event Period: June 14th, 2022 (scheduled maintenance) ~ July 4th 23:59:59 (UTC+8)
    [table]
    [tr]
    [th]Day 1[/th]
    [th]Day 2[/th]
    [th]Day 3[/th]
    [th]Day 4[/th]
    [th]Day 5[/th]
    [th]Day 6[/th]
    [th]Day 7[/th]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]2 Vigor Pills (60 Minutes)[/td]
    [td]1 Epic Prosperity Cordial[/td]
    [td]2 Raid Tickets[/td]
    [td]1 Epic Advancement Cordial[/td]
    [td]2 Boss Raid Tickets[/td]
    [td]1 Epic Greed Cordial[/td]
    [td]1 Divine Dragon's Blessing[/td]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [th]Day 8[/th]
    [th]Day 9[/th]
    [th]Day 10[/th]
    [th]Day 11[/th]
    [th]Day 12[/th]
    [th]Day 13[/th]
    [th]Day 14[/th]
    [/tr]
    [tr]
    [td]2 Vigor Pills (60 Minutes)[/td]
    [td]1 Epic Prosperity Cordial[/td]
    [td]2 Secret Peak Tickets[/td]
    [td]1 Epic Advancement Cordial[/td]
    [td]2 Magic Square Tickets[/td]
    [td]1 Epic Greed Cordial[/td]
    [td]1 Divine Dragon's Blessing[/td]
    [/tr]
    [/table]
    ■ 300th Day Event - White Peacock’s Feather Exchange Event
    ● White Peacock’s Feather Exchange event will be added.
  • Obtainable period: June 14th, 2022. (scheduled maintenance) ~ June 27th 23:59:59 (UTC+8)
  • Exchangeable Deadline: July 4th, 2022 23:59:59(UTC+8)

● Event Item Details

  • Item Name: White Peacock’s Feather
  • Maximum daily obtainable amount: 300
  • Event NPC: <Exchange Event for 300th Day Celebration> White Peacock Crystalglass

    For further details, please refer to the [Event - White Peacock’s Feather Exchange Event]

■ 300th Day Event - Divine Dragon's Blessing
● Divine Dragon's Blessing event will be added.

  • Characters who have failed to combine one or more of the following items will get 1 opportunity to obtain one of the same item type, in the failed grade or one grade higher. (Items: Dragon Scale/Dragon Leather/Dragon Horn/Skill Tome/Spirit Stone)
  • You can access [Divine Dragon's Blessing] in the event menu.
    ※ ‘Divine Dragon's Blessing’ Ticket can be used until July 11th 23:59:59 (UTC+8), and it will be deleted after the scheduled period.

■ New Raid - Hidden Altar
● New Raid 'Hidden Altar' will be added.

  • Monster Level: 145
  • Required Power Score: 107,000

    ■ Clan Challenge
    ● Clan Challenge stage 5 will be added.
    ● Challenge Details
  • Boss: Crimson Dragon/Steelbone Spectre/Raged Nefariox King/Forsaken King/Deranged Hellbound Revenant
  • Time Limit: 30 Minutes
  • Cost Required: 12,500 Clan Funds

■ Portal
● Remaining time will be shown in the Secret Peak.
● When shown

  • 60 seconds left
  • 30 seconds left
  • 10 seconds left

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements

  1. Tradable marking will be marked on tradable items on the acquisition Pop-up during Mining/Gathering.
  2. Fix on abnormal monster attack range.
  3. Fix on the irregular attackable field that can attack a specific monster without getting hit.
  4. Fix on Arbalist’s abnormally widened skill range (rarely occurred) on a specific field.
  5. Fix on pausing issue when using auto move to a specific location.
  6. Fix on missing script on skill tooltip for Taoists's 'Moonlight Orb' Tier 8 that removes 'Cloaking' and 'Magic Shield' with a 40% chance. (Effect has been normally applied as our initial intention)
  7. Fixes on Taoist's 'Moonlight Orb' Tier 10 skill effects of removing 'Cloaking' and 'Magic Shield' with a 60% chance not being applied properly.
