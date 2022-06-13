Patch Note - June 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 8891737 · Last edited 13 June 2022 – 19:06:25 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022.

◈In-Game Updates◈

1. 300th Day Celebration Events

Event 1: 300th Day Celebration 14-Day Check-in

Event 2: White Peacock’s Feather Exchange Event

Event 3: Divine Dragon's Blessing

2. New Raid : 'Hidden Altar'

3. New Stage : Clan Challenge Stage 5

[June 14th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ 300th Day Event - 14-Day Check-in

● 14-Day Check-in Event will be added.

Event Period: June 14th, 2022 (scheduled maintenance) ~ July 4th 23:59:59 (UTC+8)

[table]

[tr]

[th]Day 1[/th]

[th]Day 2[/th]

[th]Day 3[/th]

[th]Day 4[/th]

[th]Day 5[/th]

[th]Day 6[/th]

[th]Day 7[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2 Vigor Pills (60 Minutes)[/td]

[td]1 Epic Prosperity Cordial[/td]

[td]2 Raid Tickets[/td]

[td]1 Epic Advancement Cordial[/td]

[td]2 Boss Raid Tickets[/td]

[td]1 Epic Greed Cordial[/td]

[td]1 Divine Dragon's Blessing[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Day 8[/th]

[th]Day 9[/th]

[th]Day 10[/th]

[th]Day 11[/th]

[th]Day 12[/th]

[th]Day 13[/th]

[th]Day 14[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2 Vigor Pills (60 Minutes)[/td]

[td]1 Epic Prosperity Cordial[/td]

[td]2 Secret Peak Tickets[/td]

[td]1 Epic Advancement Cordial[/td]

[td]2 Magic Square Tickets[/td]

[td]1 Epic Greed Cordial[/td]

[td]1 Divine Dragon's Blessing[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ 300th Day Event - White Peacock’s Feather Exchange Event

● White Peacock’s Feather Exchange event will be added.

Exchangeable Deadline: July 4th, 2022 23:59:59(UTC+8)

● Event Item Details

Item Name: White Peacock’s Feather

Maximum daily obtainable amount: 300

Event NPC: <Exchange Event for 300th Day Celebration> White Peacock Crystalglass



For further details, please refer to the [Event - White Peacock’s Feather Exchange Event]

■ 300th Day Event - Divine Dragon's Blessing

● Divine Dragon's Blessing event will be added.

Characters who have failed to combine one or more of the following items will get 1 opportunity to obtain one of the same item type, in the failed grade or one grade higher. (Items: Dragon Scale/Dragon Leather/Dragon Horn/Skill Tome/Spirit Stone)

You can access [Divine Dragon's Blessing] in the event menu.

※ ‘Divine Dragon's Blessing’ Ticket can be used until July 11th 23:59:59 (UTC+8), and it will be deleted after the scheduled period.

■ New Raid - Hidden Altar

● New Raid 'Hidden Altar' will be added.

Monster Level: 145

Required Power Score: 107,000



■ Clan Challenge

● Clan Challenge stage 5 will be added.

● Challenge Details

Boss: Crimson Dragon/Steelbone Spectre/Raged Nefariox King/Forsaken King/Deranged Hellbound Revenant

Time Limit: 30 Minutes

Cost Required: 12,500 Clan Funds

■ Portal

● Remaining time will be shown in the Secret Peak.

● When shown

60 seconds left

30 seconds left

10 seconds left

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements