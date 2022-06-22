Battle Pass Season 6: Enter the Fangwild

The ever twisted and ancient forest of the Fangwild continues to spread chaos. Fangwild’s Heart Ember and Elder Wild Ragnir have made their epic return as Fangwild’s ultimate guardians to quell the fabled power. Join their quest in this sixth season of Brawlhalla’s Battle Pass! Journey through 85 tiers worth of brand new exclusive content by playing Brawlhalla and completing missions.

All players automatically gain access to the Battle Pass track and Weekly Missions with an option to purchase the Gold track for even more rewards. To learn more about the new Battle Pass season, check out brawlhalla.com/battlepass.

This new Battle Pass Season also introduces two mysterious new Maps, new Brawl of the Week game modes, and new Emojis, including animated ones!

This patch also includes a balance pass, game improvements, and bug fixes alongside new features like Maps with animated backgrounds, graduated Test Features, updated Tournament Map set, and a new 3v3 Map set.

If that wasn’t enough, continue your pursuit for Glory when the new Ranked Season 25 begins on July 13th.

Enter the Fangwild and discover 85 tiers of brand new exclusive rewards unlockable by playing Brawlhalla and completing missions. All players are granted access to the Weekly Missions to unlock even more items! The Battle Pass season will last 12 weeks.

This Battle Pass season features new Skins for Dusk, Arcadia, and Scarlet, an animated Epic Skin for Ember, and a Progression Skin for Ragnir. Complete the progression missions to level up Ragnir and reach his final animated form.

Battle Pass Season 6 also features:

A free track extending through all 12 weeks of the Battle Pass.

A purchasable Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards like the new Fabled Overgrowth Progression Podium.

All players are granted access to all the Weekly Missions!

The first ever Battle Pass themed Emojis, including animated Emojis!

Two new Maps that include the first ever animated backgrounds!

Brand new Brawl of the Weeks called Fangwild Switchcraft and Fangwild Scuffle.

A new UI takeover featuring an animated splash art of Fangwild’s Heart Ember and Elder Wild Ragnir!

New main menu, character select, and post-game theme music.

For all the completionists, a special Avatar and Title Reward await you if you make it through all 85 tiers!

Exclusive Battle Pass Items

The Fangwild Battle Pass includes brand new rewards that match the theme, like Deathcap Dusk, a mystical and overgrown UI theme, and a special Avatar & Title for players who complete all 85 tiers.

All players are automatically granted access to a Battle Pass track to unlock more unique Colors, a new Title reward, Avatars, Emotes, Emojis, an animated Sidekick, and a Weapon Skin.

Players can also unlock the Gold track to immediately unlock some exclusive items, like the newest Progression Skin and Podium.

Unlocking the Gold track grants access to a tremendous amount of additional exclusive items and also contains boosters to unlock rewards even faster. Gold Track rewards include the Elder Wild Ragnir Progression Skin, Fangwild’s Heart Ember Epic Skin, Ted the Toadstool Mushroom Sidekick, Mammoth Coins, Animated Emojis, and a whole lot more.



Brand New Missions for Battle Pass

The Fangwild Battle Pass comes with new missions to complete!

All players are granted access to all the Weekly Missions!

Daily, Weekly, and General missions are available throughout the season.

Earn Battle Gems by completing missions to earn rewards!

Battle Gems measure a player’s progress toward the next reward tier.

Unlocking the Gold track will grant boosters for more opportunities to earn Battle Gems and rewards.

Earn Battle Gems to Level Up

If you’re new to Brawlhalla’s Battle Pass seasons, each week new missions unlock new opportunities to earn more Battle Gems while still allowing previous missions to be completed.

Battle Gems are earned by completing missions in matchmaking games except for Brawl of the Week.

Players can get even more Battle Gems just by playing Brawlhalla. Any matchmaking game rewards Battle Pass XP that advances the “Earn Battle Pass XP” mission. Completing the mission gives players Gems and a new more challenging “Earn Battle Pass XP” mission.



Players can unlock over 100 new rewards during the Fangwild Battle Pass season, so grab your favorite Legend and start brawling. Players can also use Mammoth Coins to increase progress along the track while the season is active. For more information, check out brawlhalla.com/battlepass.



Battle within the Fabled City in this 3 minute, 6 player free-for-all match! Navigate the terrain of the giant swords and come out on top. Score 2 points for KOing an enemy, lose 1 point for being KO'd. Score the most points to win!

6 Player FFA

3 Minutes

Most points at the end wins!

This update includes an abundance of sound adjustments on all platforms. The focus for this patch was on the combat audio experience. We will continue to make adjustments and improvements in every release. After our initial adjustment pass on all Legends, Epic Skins, and Crossovers, we will target the main menu and UI sounds.

Adjustments are as followed:

Global reverb has been reduced for clarity.

Each KO FX's volume has been individually adjusted to be in line better with combat volume.

Volume for light attacks for all 13 weapon kits have been adjusted to be in line with the overall volume of Signature Heavy Attacks.

Several Legends had attacks that were too loud or too quiet, and those have been adjusted.

Adjusted fades for several Legends with Signature attacks that were noticeably cut off or popping.

All music transitions and crossfades were adjusted to blend instead of cutting off.

Background crowd volume has been lowered.

Sidekicks' sounds during the start of the match have been adjusted.

Hits for Unarmed Heavy Neutral, Side, Down, Ground Pound and Recovery are all heavy impacts instead of scaling from light to heavy.

Volume for Cannon heavy hits / explosions were reduced to a proper level.

Artemis Scythe Side had a loud segment that was tamed.

Removed the Spike Ball pickup sound from Cassidy's Hammer Neutral.

Below are the Legends who received sound adjustments in this first pass. These Legends will continue to be monitored and may receive further adjustments. Our goal is to do a sound pass for all Legends.

With the Midseason Championship behind us, it is time to graduate a number of the Test Features that we have been storing up! This patch includes changes to the Wall Slip mechanic, thrown weapon behavior, condensed weapon spawn locations, and even the new Tournament Map List.

Thrown Weapons

It was too easy to cover your movement with a thrown weapon and then re-grab that thrown weapon even if the opponent dodged it. Now the available window to re-grab a thrown weapon is significantly less and carries a much higher risk of being put at a weapon disadvantage.

Graduated the test feature for "Thrown weapons bounce less and despawn faster."

Wall Slip

Wall Slip's shorter limit forces players back on stage sooner, cuts down on wall-stalling for more quick-paced action, and provides a greater advantage for winning stage control.

Graduated Wall Slip reduction from 15 to 9 (!, !!, !!! on 5, 7, 9 air actions). Always a strict 9 (previously, it was 15 but would decrease by 1 every time you initiated the first !, and half of the missing difference would get restored each time you got knocked out. Now it's just always 9 and you slip).

The Tournament Map List has been updated and now consists of Small Brawlhaven, Small Enigma, Miami Dome, Apocalypse, Demon Island, Spirit Realm, and Small Fortress of Lions.

The weapon spawn locations on these maps have been moved closer to center stage and lower to the ground. This funnels players closer together for more action and makes it easier to press an advantage against an opponent.

We’ve taken a second look at the “3v3” Map set. While the previous set used to mostly feature Maps reserved for 8-player games, the new Map set is much closer to the “2v2” Map set used in Ranked and Friendly 2v2. The updated Map set features:

Small Grumpy Temple

Kings Pass

Thundergard Stadium

Blackguard Keep

The Great Hall

Big Miami Dome

Plains of Passage

Crystal Temple

Temple Ruins

Small Galvan Prime

Spirit Realm

The Turtles' Lair

We also added a “Tournament 3v3” Map set that players can select from by toggling the option in the settings screen. The Map set includes:

Small Grumpy Temple

Blackguard Keep

The Great Hall

Big Miami Dome

Plains of Passage

Spirit Realm

The Turtles' Lair

The “Tournament” Map sets have been added as available sets for Timed, Strikeout, and Switchcraft custom games.

This patch includes a variety of improvements for underperforming weapons like Greatsword, Cannon, and Katars that grant them more flexibility in accomplishing their gameplan. The Axe and Hammer have received increases in Time to Hit or risk for their primary knockout attacks to better fit their range and power, while other mid-range weapons now carry greater risk when missing their aerial heavy attacks or combo starters. Weapon throws have also received significant reductions in their reward and utility.

Axe

We have decreased the Stun of Axe Side Light and increased the Time to Hit of Axe Side Air to open a Dodge window between these two attacks. We have also shifted the Hit Window of Axe Side Air to spend more time during the lower half of the swing and less during the top half, making it easier to jump over this attack.

Axe Side Light: Decreased Stun from a range of 31~26 to a range of 30~25.

Axe Side Air: Increased Time to Hit from 16 to 17; Shifted Hit Window to favor the initial threat coverage (initial threat coverage Hit Window increased from 2 to 3; ending threat coverage Hit Window decreased from 3 to 2).

Cannon

The Cannon Side Light now has slightly greater Stun, allowing players to more reliably pursue jump escapes in most situations after landing this attack.

Cannon Side Light: Increased Stun from a range of 28~23 to a range of 29~24.

Gauntlets

The Gauntlets Ground Pound has received increased Recover time on miss, and decreased threat coverage on release to provide wider avenues of escape from or retaliation against this attack. We have also reduced the Ground Pound’s damage to bring it in line with its overall utility.

Gauntlets Ground Pound: Decreased maximum horizontal and vertical threat coverage on release; Increased total Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/21 Variable to 7 Fixed/21 Variable; Decreased Damage from 19 to 17.

Greatsword

The Greatsword Side Opener now has a faster Time to Hit for more reliable use in punishing opponents and as a general poke. The Side Bridge and Down Bridge attacks now have faster Time to Hit for tighter Dodge windows overall, and the Down Bridge more reliably prevents jumping escapes after a Side or Neutral Opener. The Side Air and Recovery attack now have faster Time to Hit for greater ease of use, as they were previously far too slow to be used reliably at most levels of play. The Greatsword Recovery attack has also received increased Force to better fit its relatively slow Time to Hit.

Greatsword Side Opener: Decreased Time to Hit from 10 to 9.

Greatsword Side Bridge (from Neutral Opener): Decreased Time to Hit from 14 to 12.

Greatsword Side Bridge (from Down Opener): Decreased Time to Hit from 13 to 11.

Greatsword Down Bridge (from Neutral Opener): Decreased Time to Hit from 12 to 10.

Greatsword Down Bridge (from Side Opener): Decreased Time to Hit from 11 to 9.

Greatsword Side Air: Decreased Time to Hit from 19 to 16.

Greatsword Recovery: Decreased Time to Hit from 20 to 18; Increased Force from 75 Fixed/40 Variable to 75 Fixed/42 Variable.

Hammer

The Hammer Down Light now has increased Recover time on miss and slightly less threat coverage at the top and front of the attack for greater risk given its high reward as a combo starter. The Hammer Side Air has received an increase in Time to Hit to better match its overall range and power, as well as a decrease in Stun to prevent its use as a true combo starter at low health ranges. The Side Air's angle of knockback is now more horizontal, resulting in less power as an off-stage spike, but greater use on stage as it wont lose force from bouncing the target on the ground as often. The Side Air's Fixed Force has been slightly reduced to maintain its previous knockout range. The Hammer Recovery now has greater Recover time on miss, affording a wider window to counterattack this powerful vertical reversal attack.

Hammer Down Light: Increased Recover time on miss from 4 Fixed/20 Variable to 8 Fixed/20 Variable; Decreased maximum vertical and horizontal threat coverage.

Hammer Side Air: Decreased Force from a range of 60~55 Fixed/45~44 Variable to a range of 58~52 Fixed/45~44 Variable; Angle of knockback is now more horizontal; Decreased Stun from 25 to 22; Increased Time to Hit from 15 to 16.

Hammer Recovery: Increased Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/22 Variable to 7 Fixed/22 Variable.

Katars

The Katar Down Air now has a faster Time to Hit and greater initial threat coverage near the user for tighter strings and more reliable connections after a close range Down Light without needing to perform the Down Air in the opposite direction. When hitting a Down Light while directly overlapping your opponent or while dashing, it is still recommended to perform your Down Air in the opposite direction. We have also reduced the Katar Recovery attack's Time to Hit for more reliable knockout attempts from string starters and during the neutral game.

Katar Down Air: Decreased Time to Hit from 9 to 8; Increased threat coverage near the user at the start of the attack.

Katar Recovery: Decreased Time to Hit from 9 to 8.

Orb

We've reduced the Damage on Orb Neutral Light and Down Air to better fit their utility as relatively safe pokes during the neutral game. We have also increased the Recover time on the Orb's Side Light and Neutral Air attacks for greater risk, given their role as combo and string starters.

Orb Neutral Light: Decreased Damage from 16 to 14.

Orb Side Light: Increased total Recover time on miss from 13 Fixed/8 Variable to 15 Fixed/8 Variable.

Orb Neutral Air: Increased Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/12 Variable to 5 Fixed/12 Variable; Decreased allowed acceleration during the attack and during Recover time on miss.

Orb Down Air: Decreased Damage from 17 to 15.

Scythe

The Scythe Recovery and Ground Pound now have greater Recover time on miss, granting wider opportunities to punish these aerial attacks or to more reliably escape from subsequent attack attempts.

Scythe Recovery: Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/24 Variable to 3 Fixed/24 Variable.

Scythe Ground Pound: Increased Recover time from 3 Fixed/20 Variable to 6 Fixed/20 Variable.

Sword

We have increased the Sword Recovery attack’s Time to Hit and Recover time on miss to better fit its utility and ease of use, increasing its total duration and overall risk.

Sword Recovery: Increased Time to Hit from 9 to 11; Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/14 Variable to 2 Fixed/14 Variable.

Weapon Throw

We have decreased the Stun and greatly decreased the Damage and Force of thrown weapons, reducing the overall reward and utility of this option at most health ranges.

Weapon Throw: Greatly decreased velocity-based Damage and Force scaling; Decreased Stun from 17 to 15.

Legend Signatures

Several underperforming Legends have received improvements to the utility, threat coverage, or overall risk of their most iconic attacks. Other overperforming Legends have received decreased Damage or increased risk to their Signatures when used recklessly.

Ada

Ada's Neutral Spear now has less Recover time, decreasing its overall risk as an anti-air attack. We have also increased the threat coverage of Ada's Side Spear for more reliable use at close range.

Ada Neutral Spear: Decreased total Recover time from 24 to 20.

Ada Side Spear: Increased threat coverage near the user.

Hattori

Hattori's Down Sword travels faster and attacks earlier on release, enabling it to be used more reliably as an evasive counterattack.

Hattori Down Sword: Decreased Time to Hit post-release from 9 to 7; Increased travel speed during the backflip.

Lucien

Lucien's Down Katar now poses a greater surprise threat with less Minimum Charge time and less Time to Hit after release for an overall faster attack.

Lucien Down Katar: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 4 to 3; Decreased Time to Hit post-release from 19 to 17.

Mordex

Mordex Neutral Scythe now has greater Recover time on miss, slightly less threat coverage, and less Damage to bring its risk and reward closer in line with its high degree of utility from string starters and overall ease of use.

Mordex Neutral Scythe: Decreased threat coverage at the edges of the initial attack; Increased total Recover time on miss from 21 to 24; Decreased Damage from 25 to 23.

Munin

Munin's Down Bow now has greater Recover time, granting a wider opportunity to punish this attack as Munin hops.

Munin Down Bow: Increased total Recover time from 16 to 20.

Petra

Petra's Side Gauntlets has received increased minimum charge time and Recover time on miss, both to increase its overall risk and to afford players more time to react with a dodge. Petra's Side Orb also has greater Recover time for the uncharged version, opening a wider window to maneuver around or punish this projectile attack.

Petra Side Gauntlets: Increased Minimum Charge time from 15 to 17; Increased total Recover time on miss from 22 to 24 when ending on ground, and increased from 20 to 24 when ending in air.

Petra Side Orb: Increased total Recover time of the uncharged version from 14 to 16.

Wu Shang

We have reduced the damage on Wu Shangs Neutral Spear, Side Spear, Neutral Gauntlets, and Down Gauntlets to better match their speed and overall utility.

Wu Shang Neutral Spear: Decreased Damage from 29 to 26.

Wu Shang Side Spear: Increased total Recover time on miss from 19 to 22.

Wu Shang Neutral Gauntlets: Decreased Damage from 31 to 27.

Wu Shang Down Gauntlets: Decreased Damage from 30 to 27.

Xull

Xull's Side Axe and Side Cannon now have less Recover time on miss, reducing their risk to be more in line with their low priority and reach. We have also increased the Force of Xull’s Side Axe to counteract its reversing motion for earlier knockouts.

Xull Side Axe: Decreased total Recover time on miss from 26 to 24; Increased Force from 70 Fixed/60 Variable to 75 Fixed/66 Variable.

Xull Side Cannon: Decreased total Recover time on miss from 19 to 17.

Harness the power of the Jade Mask with the Xianxia Bundle! Available for one more day, this limited-time pack includes:

Xianxia Lin Fei Skin

Lin Fei Legend Unlock

Nian Shou Sidekick

Beginning tomorrow, June 23rd, let the Heart herself be your guide into the forest! The Grovewarden Bundle continues the Fangwild festivities. This limited-time pack will include:

Grovewarden Ember Skin

Ember Legend Unlock

Drake Sidekick

User Experience

The max match duration for the Horde game mode has been changed from 15 minutes to 25 minutes.

When playing 5- or 6-player custom team games in a game mode that uses the standard maps (Timed, Stock, Strikeout, etc), the "Auto" Map Set will now default to the "3v3" Map Set.

Improved initial spawn logic for 3v3 games.

Added Demon Island to Ranked 2v2 and Friendly 2v2 queues.

Animated Backgrounds

Implementation of the animated backgrounds feature. Players have the option to toggle this feature on/off under “Simple Backgrounds” in the Settings menu. We will also look at existing Maps to see where we can continue adding background animations.

User Experience

Fixed a bug where switching from a public queue to a Custom Lobby sets the game mode to Street Brawl.

Art & Animation

Fixed an audio bug where the unique B-Ballin’ Emote for Rayman would loop the sound effect if the match ended when a player activated it.

Fixed the takeoff animation timing for Ember's Down Bow and Down Katars.

Fixed a visual bug where Ryu’s FX during the Neutral Orb was the incorrect color.

Fixed a visual bug where Gentleman Kor’s Cuffed Regalia Gauntlets were not displaying properly when they were equipped by Rayman during the Neutral and Side Gauntlet attacks.

Luke's Side Gauntlet FX animations have been adjusted to better fit the initial hitbox.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Queen Nai, Barraza, Kor, Nix, Artemis, Onyx, Dusk, Yumiko, and Jaeyun.