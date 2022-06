Share · View all patches · Build 8891488 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's ENDGAME BETA.

Added the ability for one to change NPC equipment using spawnlists.

Fixed a crash that would happen when killing turrets.

