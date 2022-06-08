Update 24 (Content Update III)

Added infrastructure for the Finland nation (access to Finland dependent on owning Talvisota DLC)

Added early war period to multiplayer

Added early war units to Germany, USSR (80+ vehicles, 20+ squads)

Added New Maps, 2v2_Stalingrad, 2v2_Katrinovo, 2v2_Monastery, 4v4_Lysovo

Added new minimap with fog of war rendering and no clipping on corners

Added garrisoning of buildings

Added New animations, improved the playability of animations.

Added recoil and gun swaying to 3rd person for all weapons

Added many animals which are neutral on maps.

Added late war infantry to conquest

Added cabled electrical poles and supporting mechanic, more ruins and other assets.

Added better destructibility for many buildings with visible parts fracture

Added ability For Specific Cannons To Move With Only 1 Crewman (Example Maxim MG)

Added Ba-64 to Mid war

Added Blood Death fx to humans when the revive-able timer ends

Added Collision Sound and fx When Vehicles Contact Cannons

Added Domination mode support for 4v4 maps

Added small randomization to air bombs so they don't drop in the exact spot.

Added pressure wave damage blastwaves for HE shells: damage can be dealt to units in close proximity even if there is an obstacle.

Added Interaction Code To Remove Vision Blocking For Bushes And Trees That Are Burned or Bare and Should Be Able to Be Seen Through

Added Item pick up sound event to pickup small animations

Added new slope terrain on MP maps

Added TM-35 and TM-41 Soviet Anti-tank Mines

Added new vehicle view diagrams

Added Wire cutting feature

Added that player readiness state resets when changing war period

Added point scoring to doctrine units when the are killed, like standard units.

Added reload button to control panel

Added resupply of sandbag kits to cannons

Added splinter m24 to several high tier infantry, gebirgsjäger, jägers, begleitgrenadiers, grossdeutschland, veteran inf.

Added anti tank ditches for engineers to build

Added several early war units to mid/late periods

Added missing ds39 shooting sounds

Added Axis vs Allies alliances for MP

Added several new more realistic accuracy values for APC, APCR, APCR (arrowhead), HEAT and HVAP shell types

Added New footstep sounds for humans

Added Aim by motion to mortars

Added Explosion fx on cannon self destruction

Added missing colliders to vehicle_xx preset

Added coupling of cooldowns and limits between regular snipers and squads with sniper (doesnt affect doctrines)

Added passengers to t37a

Added support for a cyclic buy option in MP: The same button will cycle between different units each time.

Updated conquest units and research tree for all 3 nations

Updated squad formation mechanics

Updated sniper aiming mechanic: is less disturbed by x/y yaw motion

Updated artillery ranges and accuracies

Updated grazing howitzer aiming times and accuracies

Updated mobility and motion mechanics of armoured cars.

Updated localizations for many languages

Updated lighting on dynamic campaign maps for better look and readability

Updated third person veterancy icons

Updated SP Glushkovo, Volokolamsk & Krasny Bor: altitude haze on weathers for better compatibility with other maps

Updated artillery ranges to linear scale, with scaling 250-600m = 2000-24000m

Updated collider of Ba64 so it can perform the same abilities (running over MG/Mortar) as other armoured cars.

Updated many buildings to make them play better

Updated many ground impact fx with dust variant

Updated multiplayer games to default alliances on each side instead of nations

Updated off map artillery and bomb blast damage to be inline with on map artillery of same caliber and explosive filler

Updated stamps displayed on concrete destruction

Updated tankmen textures.

Updated bomb fx and sizes

Updated human 3rd person camera positions to be more like contemporary 3rd person games

Updated Sn42 body armor texture

Updated Several environmental destruction FX, 50% to 90% reduction in particles

Updated Rocket artillery to be a more accurate at shorter distances -

Updated Ammo counts of rocket artillery

Updated Recoil of smgs

Updated Several smaller body volumes in armored cars to not be targetable to AI. Means AI targets larger, more central area of vehicle

Updated Cooking fx with new ground fire particles

Updated MG and mortar inventory weights so that ammo doesn't split into multiple stacks, breaking resupply in conquest

Updated Smoke trail FX

Updated Vehicle snow grit FX to not contain huge snowflakes

Updated M72 motocycle mgun mount was changed to real one.

Updated Penetration FX of various sizes

Updated blast damages to provide consistent blast damage and blast size based on the shell's size and explosive filling.

Updated optimized tree and wooden object fire FX

Updated explosion sprite in grenade explosion FX

Updated bt5 textures

Updated t37a textures

Updated Bison textures

Updated Sig33B textures

Updated Panzer IVD textures

Updated texture details on several vehicles

Updated colour of standard settings to green

Updated colour of test mode to yellow

Fixed queuing of foxholes

Fixed using drop down menu for selecting shell type for tanks and cannons to switch to the selected shell

Fixed AI not reloading when low magazine count and idle.

Fixed AI shooting at some armoured cars with handguns when AT is available.

Fixed mortars turning 90° to fire at targets in MP

Fixed formation not being reset when squad is sent to cover

Fixed 1942_09_Elbrus - script update to disable teleporting and related event to shelter11 building as its now fully enterable and usable.

Fixed 1943_02_Krasny_Bor * Fixed Mission So that Its skippable & Fixed Narrator Lines Repeating More Than Once

Fixed 1943_07_Petrovka - Removed soldiers with discovered 0 who are also linked in cover in trenches as attempt to fix an issue in coop.

Fixed 4v4_Swamp - Expanded ocean mask as many areas especially small shallow islands had visible water cutoff polygons.

Fixed AI snipers targetting legs

Fixed BA-20 mobility, armor and inventory stats

Fixed CP for some tier 2 soldiers which should be 2CP but was still 3CP

Fixed Crash AI_Delay

Fixed Crash If Ammo2 Box Explodes

Fixed Floating trench on wotan

Fixed Goliath tanks to not be "crew stunned" on blast and pierce damage

Fixed Krasny bor weather contrast

Fixed LOD position for stone wall lamp

Fixed Localization And MP Buymenu

Fixed MP and SP Wotan: vision volumes being enabled for bushes which were practically bare

Fixed Memory Leaks

Fixed Missing Tank Commander In Doctrine Units

Fixed Obstacle Position to Update When Cannons Rotate

Fixed Rocks on industry floating

Fixed Shirayevo weather: light issues which cause the inventories to go dark

Fixed Train turntable

Fixed aiming wheel animation on 15cm sIG 33

Fixed bazooka class weapons didn't trigger death counter for vehicles

Fixed french domination localization

Fixed hay stacks to be pierce able by bullets

Fixed hidden wheel/carriage volumes on cannons to not block bullets after cannon was destroyed

Fixed humans that are in revive state (bleeding out) can be killed by fire damage, strong enough blast damage, direct hit by tank shells and 50% random chance by bullets.

Fixed minor issues with 1v1_farmland, 1v1_kalinin, 1v1_riverbank, 2v2_gelid and 2v2_industry maps

Fixed missing churchill doctrine stats icon

Fixed more environment and building assets obstacles and vision

Fixed pathingID of sdkfz221 and sdkfz222 (had incorrect setting of an unarmoured wheeled vehicle, results in a reduction of speed on offroad or wet surfaces)

Fixed performance for sov2st_build1 building

Fixed rural_wooden_church2: cover, vision, hide-able roof, able to use sniper tower

Fixed some haystacks not showing fire fx when on fire

Fixed stug crew headgear historically as close as possible

Fixed the barrage fire from not working if player moved cursor so its beyond max range of unit

Fixed the barrage fire from using wrong (max range) accuracy value firing when the aimier is not yet aligned in classic DC mode

Fixed trench_pillbox vision and roof to hide

Fixed units getting stuck on fallen tree under the terrain on 3v3_wotan

Fixed visibility and obstacles for several industry map assets to allow better vision and pathing around them

Fixed vision through windows on building: warehouse

Fixed vision, volumes, armor, and obstacles for stalingrad_ruin1,2,3

Fixed volumes and cover for buildings delivery_plant

Fixed whole roof to become invisible when units enter eastern-europe_farm

Fixed range for 37mm_kwk146f to be 160m instead of 170m (no inline with other 37mm-45mm guns)

Fixed 3rd person human view when throwing grenades to be more consistent with other weapons in 3rd person

Fixed direct control accuracy when in 3rd person mode for humans to 2x more accurate than classic/rts direct control

Fixed minimum required crew to move ammo crate and 20mm_flak30 to 2 crew

Fixed non-convex volume on isu152 xx model

Fixed various localization issues with capitalization inconsistences

Fixed mg rotation speed for motorcycles and jeeps

Fixed panzer IV F winter x textures

Fixed wrong texture for ammo crates in MP on winter maps

Fixed stump1_tall and stump2_tall from not breaking on contact with vehicles

Fixed barbedwire (wired_obstacle7) not breaking on contact with vehicles

Fixed wood terrain bomb fx

Fixed the origin of blastwave damage from bombs so that its slightly higher than ground terrain

Fixed 2v2 tikhvin spawns on domination

Fixed 3rd person for MG stands to get the accuracy bonus that should have

Fixed Frontal armor of su100 to have correct thickness

Fixed MG's to have open bipod when linked to the M72 motorcycle

Fixed Missing late localizations for germany

Fixed Bugs and inconsistencies in the MP costs

Fixed Damage reports on self-destruct

Fixed Inconsistency with in game damage message size and font across languages

Fixed Prop "explosion_throw_crew" from deleting crew before they could be thrown

Fixed Rifle bolt animation timings

Fixed Russian_shed1 from not being crush able by tanks

Fixed Trees to be knocked over when hit by HEAT shells

Fixed british 57mm shell localization

Fixed wrong model used on bulleteng_57

Fixed some missing localizations

Fixed soviet MP breeds with german bandages

Fixed sandbags sometimes not being damaged by direct hit of HE shells (not autocannons)

Fixed positioning of high risk stars on conquest map

Increased cost of flamethrowers

Increased burst duration for dshk mg

Increased cost of snipers that form part of other squads

Increased limits of snipers per game from 3 to 5

Increased 150mm Nebelwerfer accuracy at max range

Increased FOV of human 3rd person camera

Decreased stealth spotting distances

Decreased accuracy of mortars

Decreased CP,MP of infantry on some cases which was being wrongly calculated

Decreased CP of radio signaller from 10 to 3CP in line with other infantry of the same tier.

Decreased MP price of T40 from 220 to 190 MP

Decreased accuracy of small caliber AT guns by 20% (test)

Decreased ammo counts for arty, specifically HE shells.

Decreased cannon mobility top speeds by ~15% (test)

Decreased the resupply cost of 132mm and 150mm rocket shells to be inline with the cost of Artillery HE shells of the same explosive power

Decreased accuracy for 20mm Autocannons slightly

Decreased accuracy of infantry support weapons

Decreased armor thickness of wooden fences to be more realistic

Decreased damage of sniper rifles done to humans when shooting at targets beyond intended range

Decreased distance humans are spotted when shooting (ex. 200m to 150m for human vision)

Decreased distance sniper rifles are spotted when shooting (ex. 200m to 100m for human vision)

Decreased spreading penalty when firing multiple shots, for Heavy MG's (DSHK, .50cal)

Decreased starting ammo count for 28mm PzB41 by 50%

Decreased supply regeneration rate for both crates and supply trucks

Decreased vision of Aircraft, specifically in Multiplayer for off-map airstrikes to help prevent them doubling as a recon plane as well

Removed sandbags from 28mm PzB41 cannon (barrel is to low to ground for sandbags to be useful)

Removed construction x models that cause pathing issues from 3v3_barrikady

Removed alpha clipping from some smoke textures

Removed flame fx at the end of flamethrower barrel. Was giving soldier's position away, through fog of war.

Removed "forced grass on" when in human 3rd person views

Removed 1st person view accuracy bonus from indirect fire artillery (rocket launchers, cannons, mortars)

Removed Icon above at rifles when linked to vehicle