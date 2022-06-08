Update 24 (Content Update III)

Update 24: V 1.021
Content Update III
Change Log
-
Added infrastructure for the Finland nation (access to Finland dependent on owning Talvisota DLC)
-
Added early war period to multiplayer
-
Added early war units to Germany, USSR (80+ vehicles, 20+ squads)
-
Added New Maps, 2v2_Stalingrad, 2v2_Katrinovo, 2v2_Monastery, 4v4_Lysovo
-
Added new minimap with fog of war rendering and no clipping on corners
-
Added garrisoning of buildings
-
Added New animations, improved the playability of animations.
-
Added recoil and gun swaying to 3rd person for all weapons
-
Added many animals which are neutral on maps.
-
Added late war infantry to conquest
-
Added cabled electrical poles and supporting mechanic, more ruins and other assets.
-
Added better destructibility for many buildings with visible parts fracture
-
Added ability For Specific Cannons To Move With Only 1 Crewman (Example Maxim MG)
-
Added Ba-64 to Mid war
-
Added Blood Death fx to humans when the revive-able timer ends
-
Added Collision Sound and fx When Vehicles Contact Cannons
-
Added Domination mode support for 4v4 maps
-
Added small randomization to air bombs so they don't drop in the exact spot.
-
Added pressure wave damage blastwaves for HE shells: damage can be dealt to units in close proximity even if there is an obstacle.
-
Added Interaction Code To Remove Vision Blocking For Bushes And Trees That Are Burned or Bare and Should Be Able to Be Seen Through
-
Added Item pick up sound event to pickup small animations
-
Added new slope terrain on MP maps
-
Added TM-35 and TM-41 Soviet Anti-tank Mines
-
Added new vehicle view diagrams
-
Added Wire cutting feature
-
Added that player readiness state resets when changing war period
-
Added point scoring to doctrine units when the are killed, like standard units.
-
Added reload button to control panel
-
Added resupply of sandbag kits to cannons
-
Added splinter m24 to several high tier infantry, gebirgsjäger, jägers, begleitgrenadiers, grossdeutschland, veteran inf.
-
Added anti tank ditches for engineers to build
-
Added several early war units to mid/late periods
-
Added missing ds39 shooting sounds
-
Added Axis vs Allies alliances for MP
-
Added several new more realistic accuracy values for APC, APCR, APCR (arrowhead), HEAT and HVAP shell types
-
Added New footstep sounds for humans
-
Added Aim by motion to mortars
-
Added Explosion fx on cannon self destruction
-
Added missing colliders to vehicle_xx preset
-
Added coupling of cooldowns and limits between regular snipers and squads with sniper (doesnt affect doctrines)
-
Added passengers to t37a
-
Added support for a cyclic buy option in MP: The same button will cycle between different units each time.
-
Updated conquest units and research tree for all 3 nations
-
Updated squad formation mechanics
-
Updated sniper aiming mechanic: is less disturbed by x/y yaw motion
-
Updated artillery ranges and accuracies
-
Updated grazing howitzer aiming times and accuracies
-
Updated mobility and motion mechanics of armoured cars.
-
Updated localizations for many languages
-
Updated lighting on dynamic campaign maps for better look and readability
-
Updated third person veterancy icons
-
Updated SP Glushkovo, Volokolamsk & Krasny Bor: altitude haze on weathers for better compatibility with other maps
-
Updated artillery ranges to linear scale, with scaling 250-600m = 2000-24000m
-
Updated collider of Ba64 so it can perform the same abilities (running over MG/Mortar) as other armoured cars.
-
Updated many buildings to make them play better
-
Updated many ground impact fx with dust variant
-
Updated multiplayer games to default alliances on each side instead of nations
-
Updated off map artillery and bomb blast damage to be inline with on map artillery of same caliber and explosive filler
-
Updated stamps displayed on concrete destruction
-
Updated tankmen textures.
-
Updated bomb fx and sizes
-
Updated human 3rd person camera positions to be more like contemporary 3rd person games
-
Updated Sn42 body armor texture
-
Updated Several environmental destruction FX, 50% to 90% reduction in particles
-
Updated Rocket artillery to be a more accurate at shorter distances -
-
Updated Several environmental destruction FX, 50% to 90% reduction in particles
-
Updated Ammo counts of rocket artillery
-
Updated Recoil of smgs
-
Updated Several smaller body volumes in armored cars to not be targetable to AI. Means AI targets larger, more central area of vehicle
-
Updated Cooking fx with new ground fire particles
-
Updated MG and mortar inventory weights so that ammo doesn't split into multiple stacks, breaking resupply in conquest
-
Updated Smoke trail FX
-
Updated Vehicle snow grit FX to not contain huge snowflakes
-
Updated M72 motocycle mgun mount was changed to real one.
-
Updated Penetration FX of various sizes
-
Updated blast damages to provide consistent blast damage and blast size based on the shell's size and explosive filling.
-
Updated optimized tree and wooden object fire FX
-
Updated explosion sprite in grenade explosion FX
-
Updated bt5 textures
-
Updated t37a textures
-
Updated Bison textures
-
Updated Sig33B textures
-
Updated Panzer IVD textures
-
Updated texture details on several vehicles
-
Updated colour of standard settings to green
-
Updated colour of test mode to yellow
-
Fixed queuing of foxholes
-
Fixed using drop down menu for selecting shell type for tanks and cannons to switch to the selected shell
-
Fixed AI not reloading when low magazine count and idle.
-
Fixed AI shooting at some armoured cars with handguns when AT is available.
-
Fixed mortars turning 90° to fire at targets in MP
-
Fixed formation not being reset when squad is sent to cover
-
Fixed 1942_09_Elbrus - script update to disable teleporting and related event to shelter11 building as its now fully enterable and usable.
-
Fixed 1943_02_Krasny_Bor * Fixed Mission So that Its skippable & Fixed Narrator Lines Repeating More Than Once
-
Fixed 1943_07_Petrovka - Removed soldiers with discovered 0 who are also linked in cover in trenches as attempt to fix an issue in coop.
-
Fixed 4v4_Swamp - Expanded ocean mask as many areas especially small shallow islands had visible water cutoff polygons.
-
Fixed AI snipers targetting legs
-
Fixed BA-20 mobility, armor and inventory stats
-
Fixed CP for some tier 2 soldiers which should be 2CP but was still 3CP
-
Fixed Crash AI_Delay
-
Fixed Crash If Ammo2 Box Explodes
-
Fixed Floating trench on wotan
-
Fixed Goliath tanks to not be "crew stunned" on blast and pierce damage
-
Fixed Krasny bor weather contrast
-
Fixed LOD position for stone wall lamp
-
Fixed Localization And MP Buymenu
-
Fixed MP and SP Wotan: vision volumes being enabled for bushes which were practically bare
-
Fixed Memory Leaks
-
Fixed Missing Tank Commander In Doctrine Units
-
Fixed Obstacle Position to Update When Cannons Rotate
-
Fixed Rocks on industry floating
-
Fixed Shirayevo weather: light issues which cause the inventories to go dark
-
Fixed Train turntable
-
Fixed aiming wheel animation on 15cm sIG 33
-
Fixed bazooka class weapons didn't trigger death counter for vehicles
-
Fixed french domination localization
-
Fixed hay stacks to be pierce able by bullets
-
Fixed hidden wheel/carriage volumes on cannons to not block bullets after cannon was destroyed
-
Fixed humans that are in revive state (bleeding out) can be killed by fire damage, strong enough blast damage, direct hit by tank shells and 50% random chance by bullets.
-
Fixed minor issues with 1v1_farmland, 1v1_kalinin, 1v1_riverbank, 2v2_gelid and 2v2_industry maps
-
Fixed missing churchill doctrine stats icon
-
Fixed more environment and building assets obstacles and vision
-
Fixed pathingID of sdkfz221 and sdkfz222 (had incorrect setting of an unarmoured wheeled vehicle, results in a reduction of speed on offroad or wet surfaces)
-
Fixed performance for sov2st_build1 building
-
Fixed rural_wooden_church2: cover, vision, hide-able roof, able to use sniper tower
-
Fixed some haystacks not showing fire fx when on fire
-
Fixed stug crew headgear historically as close as possible
-
Fixed the barrage fire from not working if player moved cursor so its beyond max range of unit
-
Fixed the barrage fire from using wrong (max range) accuracy value firing when the aimier is not yet aligned in classic DC mode
-
Fixed trench_pillbox vision and roof to hide
-
Fixed units getting stuck on fallen tree under the terrain on 3v3_wotan
-
Fixed visibility and obstacles for several industry map assets to allow better vision and pathing around them
-
Fixed vision through windows on building: warehouse
-
Fixed vision, volumes, armor, and obstacles for stalingrad_ruin1,2,3
-
Fixed volumes and cover for buildings delivery_plant
-
Fixed whole roof to become invisible when units enter eastern-europe_farm
-
Fixed range for 37mm_kwk146f to be 160m instead of 170m (no inline with other 37mm-45mm guns)
-
Fixed 3rd person human view when throwing grenades to be more consistent with other weapons in 3rd person
-
Fixed direct control accuracy when in 3rd person mode for humans to 2x more accurate than classic/rts direct control
-
Fixed minimum required crew to move ammo crate and 20mm_flak30 to 2 crew
-
Fixed non-convex volume on isu152 xx model
-
Fixed various localization issues with capitalization inconsistences
-
Fixed mg rotation speed for motorcycles and jeeps
-
Fixed panzer IV F winter x textures
-
Fixed wrong texture for ammo crates in MP on winter maps
-
Fixed stump1_tall and stump2_tall from not breaking on contact with vehicles
-
Fixed barbedwire (wired_obstacle7) not breaking on contact with vehicles
-
Fixed wood terrain bomb fx
-
Fixed the origin of blastwave damage from bombs so that its slightly higher than ground terrain
-
Fixed 2v2 tikhvin spawns on domination
-
Fixed 3rd person for MG stands to get the accuracy bonus that should have
-
Fixed Frontal armor of su100 to have correct thickness
-
Fixed MG's to have open bipod when linked to the M72 motorcycle
-
Fixed Missing late localizations for germany
-
Fixed Bugs and inconsistencies in the MP costs
-
Fixed Damage reports on self-destruct
-
Fixed Inconsistency with in game damage message size and font across languages
-
Fixed Prop "explosion_throw_crew" from deleting crew before they could be thrown
-
Fixed Rifle bolt animation timings
-
Fixed Russian_shed1 from not being crush able by tanks
-
Fixed Trees to be knocked over when hit by HEAT shells
-
Fixed british 57mm shell localization
-
Fixed wrong model used on bulleteng_57
-
Fixed some missing localizations
-
Fixed soviet MP breeds with german bandages
-
Fixed sandbags sometimes not being damaged by direct hit of HE shells (not autocannons)
-
Fixed positioning of high risk stars on conquest map
-
Increased cost of flamethrowers
-
Increased burst duration for dshk mg
-
Increased cost of snipers that form part of other squads
-
Increased limits of snipers per game from 3 to 5
-
Increased 150mm Nebelwerfer accuracy at max range
-
Increased FOV of human 3rd person camera
-
Decreased stealth spotting distances
-
Decreased accuracy of mortars
-
Decreased CP,MP of infantry on some cases which was being wrongly calculated
-
Decreased CP of radio signaller from 10 to 3CP in line with other infantry of the same tier.
-
Decreased MP price of T40 from 220 to 190 MP
-
Decreased accuracy of small caliber AT guns by 20% (test)
-
Decreased ammo counts for arty, specifically HE shells.
-
Decreased cannon mobility top speeds by ~15% (test)
-
Decreased the resupply cost of 132mm and 150mm rocket shells to be inline with the cost of Artillery HE shells of the same explosive power
-
Decreased accuracy for 20mm Autocannons slightly
-
Decreased accuracy of infantry support weapons
-
Decreased armor thickness of wooden fences to be more realistic
-
Decreased damage of sniper rifles done to humans when shooting at targets beyond intended range
-
Decreased distance humans are spotted when shooting (ex. 200m to 150m for human vision)
-
Decreased distance sniper rifles are spotted when shooting (ex. 200m to 100m for human vision)
-
Decreased spreading penalty when firing multiple shots, for Heavy MG's (DSHK, .50cal)
-
Decreased starting ammo count for 28mm PzB41 by 50%
-
Decreased supply regeneration rate for both crates and supply trucks
-
Decreased vision of Aircraft, specifically in Multiplayer for off-map airstrikes to help prevent them doubling as a recon plane as well
-
Removed sandbags from 28mm PzB41 cannon (barrel is to low to ground for sandbags to be useful)
-
Removed construction x models that cause pathing issues from 3v3_barrikady
-
Removed alpha clipping from some smoke textures
-
Removed flame fx at the end of flamethrower barrel. Was giving soldier's position away, through fog of war.
-
Removed "forced grass on" when in human 3rd person views
-
Removed 1st person view accuracy bonus from indirect fire artillery (rocket launchers, cannons, mortars)
-
Removed Icon above at rifles when linked to vehicle
-
Removed rocket arty from being able to auto fire on enemies with unit is player controlled. Seems to be only way to control pz38h_w40 from shooting its rockets instead of cannon or mg at most units
Note for modders
If you require technical assistance to make your mods work, write us in the Workshop Discussions
We also have the previous game version in the beta options in the game, for players to revert temporarily if they wish to play their mods until the authors update them.
Changed files in this update