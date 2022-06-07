Hey guys,

After getting some more feedback from players, we've decided to make the following changes:

We've eased up the difficulty scaling slightly in the dungeon (2nd area), and moderately in the catacombs (3rd area). While it was still very playable, we felt that the average clear time was leaning a bit higher than we'd prefer.

Your starting gold retention is now 50% instead of 40%. We wanted to make the beginning of the game feel a bit more substantial. This is adjusted in current saves as well, not just new ones.

When running into multiple objects you can interact with, it wasn't clear that you could switch between them. Now you'll see a small message in the top right to remind you that Tab or Ctrl can cycle through the usable objects.

There is now a LOCK above the items and crystals (if you have them unlocked). Locking these will make picking up crystals/items give mana or energy instead of replacing your current crystal/item. This is good if you have a favorite preference, but don't want to be careful about spamming the E on stacks of goodies. (This unlocks when you die, as you no longer have the item/crystal).

Spacebar will now advance the dialogue just as left clicking did.

A Note - The enemies sometimes casting the "wrong" way is not a bug, it is fully intentional. I thought that it would give you a reprieve sometimes when you're at low health, but also makes the enemies have more personality (and seem a little dumb). It makes the game slightly easier because you don't /always/ have to avoid the spell and can get in some free hits. :) ~I personally like being able to laugh at them for casting the wrong way when they would've killed me!~