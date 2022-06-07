Early Access Release

The first release of The Maze is now available to play, remember this is an early access game and this is the first release.

The Maze is a very large 3D maze where you as a first person player will need to find your way out, you will have to survive the environment to find the exit, craft weapons, and tools to help you along the way, Hunt and forage for food to keep you alive, and find a safe place to sleep at night to recover your energy. The maze is full of surprises so keep your eye on everything, Animals roam the maze during the day, and the dead roam at night. No one has ever found the exit, will you be the first one.

Although the game is fully playable, and you can complete Part one of the maze, there is still a lot of work to be done, so show your support and join out Discord to give suggestions and help us find the bugs. DISCORD

Hope you enjoy what we have so far. Thanks for your support.