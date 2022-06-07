6/7/2022

7.0 Undercity

New Features:

Undercity is now in. (no quests yet)

Knowledge chests are now in. (these are hidden chests throughout

the game that can only be seen if violet has at least 11-15

knowledge level)

Added tier 4 and tier 5 realism gear. (the blacksmith that forges

this gear is extremely rare and can only be found in the infinite

hotel)

New tier of hallways added to Infinite Hotel. (these are

extremely rare)

Added 3 giant crystals to Frozen Ocean. (this was done

in honor of the Chaz)

Balancing:

Increased knowledge level requirements by 33%.

Nerfed and renamned radiation's half life spells.

Slightly lowered enemy defense component to gravity spells.

Luck now slightly increases from leveling. (level 100 doubles

base luck)

All ghost soldiers now come with an accessory unique to them,

which gives +25% to all stats and +25% to attack. (this only

applies to new playthroughs)

Increased accuracy of ghost soliders by 10%.

Increased base attack stat for ghost soldiers by 50%.

Lowered base spirit stat for ghost soldiers by 25%.

Buffed most 2h realism weapons. (this was done to offset the

multiplicative bonus from wearing a realism shield)

Increased weight to monstrous bow and made it no longer golem

specific.

Misc:

Added failsafe to exp reductions.

Fixed the Aim skill.

Changed music to Frozen Ocean.

Slightly lowered volume to stairs, doors, and chests.