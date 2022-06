CALL TO ARMS LAUNCH DATE INTEL

Share · View all patches · Build 8890638 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 21:19:08 UTC by Wendy

GREETINGS MERCENARIES,

THIS IS YOUR CALL TO ARMS!

MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries Call to Arms DLC will be available *today!

PRICE: CHECK THE STEAM PAGE FOR REGIONAL PRICING

RELEASE TIME: Check your time zone!

17:00 PDT June 7th

20:00 EDT June 7th

00:00 UTC June 8th

02:00 CEST June 8th

10:00 AEST June 8th

CALL TO ARMS DETAILS

We are super excited to release MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Call to Arms featuring:

The New Hatchetman Mech

5 Mission Campaign

9 New Melee Weapons

23 Standard Melee Variant Mechs

5 Hero Melee Variant Mechs

3 New Biomes

Free game updates and MORE!

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE>

VIEW THE CALL TO ARMS WEBPAGE HERE>>

CHECK OUT THE NEWS POST ON MW5MERCS FOR THE FULL DETAILS INCLUDING

GAME MANUAL UPDATE

DIGITAL EXTRAS UPDATE

ADDITIONAL PATCH NOTES AND TUNING CHANGES

CHECK THIS NEWS POST ON MW5MERCS FOR MORE INFORMATION!