The Dope Game - Remaster v4.0 Out Now

Well hello, dope fiends! It has been some time, hasn't it? Today we are finally releasing the remastered version of The Dope Game, complete with bugs. There is a lot to cover so let's get into it.
First, you'll notice a huge graphics overhaul but all the code underneath was pretty much re-written too. You will see some locked off options which will be enabled in later content packs (which we will talk about soon). And bugs.
I found some bugs...
Sorry about that. Yes, there are so many different angles to the game that all the bugs were impossible to find. However, there is a patch being put together now that will address some of them soon.
If you find one, please report it on our Discord or the Steam community section under "Bugs/Glitches". You can even exploit them for fun and profit for the time being.
Wait, the price changed?
Yeah, during the last year or two we discussed with the community the best way to approach the remaster version: should it be a new game entirely, some DLC, or free patches and a price bump. You guys chose the price bump with free patches; probably because you already owned the game. Turns out it was the easiest way to do all this without complication or setting up a bunch of stuff through Steam.
Content Pack Roadmap
We talked a little bit about the content packs coming out after launch and now we'll expand on these a bit more.
After a patch or two, we will have a Skins Update which will add more skins to the customize section of the game. It will also fix the color selector, which honestly kind of sucks right now. The CoaguCoins will be available in-game at the bank and use in-game money to buy. Gotta spend them stacks on something.
Next is the DLC Update which will update all aspects of the DLC content. Mostly a graphical update, it will also change the Android APK to a newer version and the console edition. There will be a few extra surprises too like Point Shop items.
Next is the Combat Update which will re-work parts of the combat system, which is showing its age. You can fight multiple opponents and there will be some new effects like particles and such.
Next is the Docks Update which will finally add a new sub-location, The Brewery. Here you can deal with ol' Jenkins as he sets up his make-shift brewery (featured in the Brewmaster update for Into Oblivion). He will sell the player a variety of upgrades to use in the game.
Lastly, the Multiplayer Update. This, naturally, adds multiplayer to the game and lets you deal with or against friends and foes. There is so much added here we will discuss it more later on.
I love the classic version though!
We do too so that's why you can change the game's branch to "classic" and just play that version. Go to the game's properties in Steam and swap your branches out.
The change-log
For the curious, here are all the documented changes. Some may be missing.
- Added: new loyalty reward for Into Oblivion
- Added: master volume control (modifies both sound and music)
- Added: players can now pay their loan in product
- Added: four new achievements
- Added: players can now sell organs at hospital
- Added: players can now cure drugged status at hospital
- Added: encryption for save files
- Added: customize option in main menu, allows change of character and icons
- Added: splash check for button spamming
- Added: dialog context for choices
- Added: animation to dialog
- Added: rich presence text for Steam friends list
- Added: new loading animation
- Changed: many, many graphical assets
- Changed: updated to Godot 3.4.4
- Changed: max resolution now 2560x1440
- Changed: huge re-writes to code under the hood
- Changed: adjusted drug increase flux price from x3 to x4
- Changed: the item dropping system
- Changed: the CoaguCo API interactions
- Changed: appropriately renamed NSFW mode to SFW mode
- Changed: police heat system now separate for each area of the city
- Changed: the more loans you pay back, the more Sweaty Mike lets you borrow
- Changed: outrageously loud default sound / music
- Changed: leaderboards now show top 10 each
- Changed: text on Shark Hunt achievement
- Changed: text on I Need An Adult achievement
- Changed: text on 401(k) achievement
- Changed: expanded high scores from 10 to 20
- Changed: stat loading now has new error for Steam failure
- Changed: old lady's tip on drug flux comes into effect the next stop after current
- Changed: when a crew member flees from combat, they do not leave the player's employ permanently anymore
- Changed: defeating Marsch no longer triggers infinite war against the clones
- Changed: player can now select who to heal in combat
- Changed: web link in menu now opens Steam store page
- Fixed: missing Borl Station / Dark Alley walk pair
- Fixed: incorrect math on weapon calculation when finding a new weapon in the streets
- Fixed: glitch in number formatting function
- Fixed: issue where player may not get achievement for having all endings
- Fixed: music pausing during processing
- Fixed: a variety of tiny bugs
- Removed: Steam statistics to ease issues when syncing data
- Removed: drop option in dealing interface since you can drop from inventory
- Removed: individual retirement update
More to come!
This, as you can read above, is just the beginning and we have a lot more to share and update throughout the year. Stay tuned!
