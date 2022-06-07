The Dope Game - Remaster v4.0 Out Now

Well hello, dope fiends! It has been some time, hasn't it? Today we are finally releasing the remastered version of The Dope Game, complete with bugs. There is a lot to cover so let's get into it.

First, you'll notice a huge graphics overhaul but all the code underneath was pretty much re-written too. You will see some locked off options which will be enabled in later content packs (which we will talk about soon). And bugs.

I found some bugs...

Sorry about that. Yes, there are so many different angles to the game that all the bugs were impossible to find. However, there is a patch being put together now that will address some of them soon.

If you find one, please report it on our Discord or the Steam community section under "Bugs/Glitches". You can even exploit them for fun and profit for the time being.

Wait, the price changed?

Yeah, during the last year or two we discussed with the community the best way to approach the remaster version: should it be a new game entirely, some DLC, or free patches and a price bump. You guys chose the price bump with free patches; probably because you already owned the game. Turns out it was the easiest way to do all this without complication or setting up a bunch of stuff through Steam.

Content Pack Roadmap

We talked a little bit about the content packs coming out after launch and now we'll expand on these a bit more.

After a patch or two, we will have a Skins Update which will add more skins to the customize section of the game. It will also fix the color selector, which honestly kind of sucks right now. The CoaguCoins will be available in-game at the bank and use in-game money to buy. Gotta spend them stacks on something.

Next is the DLC Update which will update all aspects of the DLC content. Mostly a graphical update, it will also change the Android APK to a newer version and the console edition. There will be a few extra surprises too like Point Shop items.

Next is the Combat Update which will re-work parts of the combat system, which is showing its age. You can fight multiple opponents and there will be some new effects like particles and such.

Next is the Docks Update which will finally add a new sub-location, The Brewery. Here you can deal with ol' Jenkins as he sets up his make-shift brewery (featured in the Brewmaster update for Into Oblivion). He will sell the player a variety of upgrades to use in the game.

Lastly, the Multiplayer Update. This, naturally, adds multiplayer to the game and lets you deal with or against friends and foes. There is so much added here we will discuss it more later on.

I love the classic version though!

We do too so that's why you can change the game's branch to "classic" and just play that version. Go to the game's properties in Steam and swap your branches out.

The change-log

For the curious, here are all the documented changes. Some may be missing.

Added: new loyalty reward for Into Oblivion

Added: master volume control (modifies both sound and music)

Added: players can now pay their loan in product

Added: four new achievements

Added: players can now sell organs at hospital

Added: players can now cure drugged status at hospital

Added: encryption for save files

Added: customize option in main menu, allows change of character and icons

Added: splash check for button spamming

Added: dialog context for choices

Added: animation to dialog

Added: rich presence text for Steam friends list

Added: new loading animation

Changed: many, many graphical assets

Changed: updated to Godot 3.4.4

Changed: max resolution now 2560x1440

Changed: huge re-writes to code under the hood

Changed: adjusted drug increase flux price from x3 to x4

Changed: the item dropping system

Changed: the CoaguCo API interactions

Changed: appropriately renamed NSFW mode to SFW mode

Changed: police heat system now separate for each area of the city

Changed: the more loans you pay back, the more Sweaty Mike lets you borrow

Changed: outrageously loud default sound / music

Changed: leaderboards now show top 10 each

Changed: text on Shark Hunt achievement

Changed: text on I Need An Adult achievement

Changed: text on 401(k) achievement

Changed: expanded high scores from 10 to 20

Changed: stat loading now has new error for Steam failure

Changed: old lady's tip on drug flux comes into effect the next stop after current

Changed: when a crew member flees from combat, they do not leave the player's employ permanently anymore

Changed: defeating Marsch no longer triggers infinite war against the clones

Changed: player can now select who to heal in combat

Changed: web link in menu now opens Steam store page

Fixed: missing Borl Station / Dark Alley walk pair

Fixed: incorrect math on weapon calculation when finding a new weapon in the streets

Fixed: glitch in number formatting function

Fixed: issue where player may not get achievement for having all endings

Fixed: music pausing during processing

Fixed: a variety of tiny bugs

Removed: Steam statistics to ease issues when syncing data

Removed: drop option in dealing interface since you can drop from inventory

Removed: individual retirement update

More to come!

This, as you can read above, is just the beginning and we have a lot more to share and update throughout the year. Stay tuned!