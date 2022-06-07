 Skip to content

The Book of the Game update for 7 June 2022

v1.01.05 is now live

Build 8890375

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A fix for a CTD... (a variation on missiles going outside the battlefield...)

Fix for being unable to select an adventurer with a dog in rare circumstances

Some more minor things I was working on and had finished:

You now get directions to the Bandit Camp and Crypt on the mission
Spider nests will be shown on the map

A button to give up totally on the retreat screen (just for special caesar, who had to wait 5 mins+ while his surrounded plate clad adventurer was nibbled at by rats!)

Bug fix where it would say militia come to your aid but they didn't

Fix - combat music not selected when you get an ambush in party's favour

Holding Ctrl in combat now speeds up melee and ranged animations, as well as movement.

If you find any bugs, please report them on the Steam forum, and I will fix ASAP!

