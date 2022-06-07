v1.01.05 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 8890375 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 20:59:11 UTC by Wendy

A fix for a CTD... (a variation on missiles going outside the battlefield...)

Fix for being unable to select an adventurer with a dog in rare circumstances

Some more minor things I was working on and had finished:

You now get directions to the Bandit Camp and Crypt on the mission

Spider nests will be shown on the map

A button to give up totally on the retreat screen (just for special caesar, who had to wait 5 mins+ while his surrounded plate clad adventurer was nibbled at by rats!)

Bug fix where it would say militia come to your aid but they didn't

Fix - combat music not selected when you get an ambush in party's favour

Holding Ctrl in combat now speeds up melee and ranged animations, as well as movement.

If you find any bugs, please report them on the Steam forum, and I will fix ASAP!