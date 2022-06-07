 Skip to content

RetroArch update for 7 June 2022

Beetle Saturn and FUSE cores added!

Last edited by Wendy

Two new cores have been added for RetroArch Steam - Beetle Saturn and FUSE.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905200/RetroArch__Beetle_Saturn/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2004140/RetroArch__Fuse/

You can download this core either from within RetroArch Steam by going to Manage Cores, or by simply downloading it for free from Steam.

If you'd like to learn more about these two cores, you can refer to more information on our Documentation Center site.

There are now 40 cores available in total for RetroArch Steam.

