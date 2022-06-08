Big patch notes !

**Hi, guys!

Today is a big day!

We are rolling out a big new patch in Super Nano Blaster. Many fixes and adjustments have been made thanks to your feedback. You can check them out in the patch notes below – or directly in the game. 😊

We are extremely grateful for your incredible help. Please keep posting your impressions in the forum, they help us improve our game A LOT.**

Patch notes :

_SHIP CONTROLS:

Added key to slow down. Players can bind it in the control settings panel.

Triggers can now be assigned on controllers

OVERCLOCK:

On activation, all enemy projectiles on screen will be destroyed acting as a panic button.

PERFECT SWITCH (check the scoring system guide for more informations):

Tweaked timing to facilitate the perfect switch.

Added visual feedback around the ship for a better understanding of its area of effect.

NANO SPREADER (ship 08):

Increased projectiles size.

Fixed projectile collisions in overclock mode.

COLLECTABLES:

Changed shield sprite to prevent the previous confusion with lives.

Changed shields spawn. Shields now spawn after a certain amount of death depending on the difficulty and keep spawning until the player reaches the next checkpoint.

Increased the maximum amount of shields obtainable from 4 to 9 and is now displayed in the UI.

Shields and random ship collectables now destroy all enemy projectiles in a small area around them when they spawn to ease their collection.

INFINITE MODE:

Can now be played on any difficulty.

the first random ship spawns sooner.

SCORE ORBS:

Fixed collisions to be more precise and consistent.

MOVING HITZONES (level 5 & 6):

Removed instant death for players with shields. Projectiles will also pass through.

BOSS BALANCING: