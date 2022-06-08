Big patch notes !

**Hi, guys!
Today is a big day!
We are rolling out a big new patch in Super Nano Blaster. Many fixes and adjustments have been made thanks to your feedback. You can check them out in the patch notes below – or directly in the game. 😊
We are extremely grateful for your incredible help. Please keep posting your impressions in the forum, they help us improve our game A LOT.**
Patch notes :
_SHIP CONTROLS:
- Added key to slow down. Players can bind it in the control settings panel.
- Triggers can now be assigned on controllers
OVERCLOCK:
- On activation, all enemy projectiles on screen will be destroyed acting as a panic button.
PERFECT SWITCH (check the scoring system guide for more informations):
- Tweaked timing to facilitate the perfect switch.
- Added visual feedback around the ship for a better understanding of its area of effect.
NANO SPREADER (ship 08):
- Increased projectiles size.
- Fixed projectile collisions in overclock mode.
COLLECTABLES:
- Changed shield sprite to prevent the previous confusion with lives.
- Changed shields spawn. Shields now spawn after a certain amount of death depending on the difficulty and keep spawning until the player reaches the next checkpoint.
- Increased the maximum amount of shields obtainable from 4 to 9 and is now displayed in the UI.
- Shields and random ship collectables now destroy all enemy projectiles in a small area around them when they spawn to ease their collection.
INFINITE MODE:
- Can now be played on any difficulty.
- the first random ship spawns sooner.
SCORE ORBS:
- Fixed collisions to be more precise and consistent.
MOVING HITZONES (level 5 & 6):
- Removed instant death for players with shields. Projectiles will also pass through.
BOSS BALANCING:
- The Recycler (level 02): Reduced speed in phase 3.
- The Cargo (level 03): Reduced cargo's HP from 30 to 25 in phase 1.
- The Void (lvl 06): Reduced HP from 500 to 400 in phase 3._
