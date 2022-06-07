 Skip to content

Aground Zero Playtest update for 7 June 2022

Update 0.0.70 - Moar Structures

Update 0.0.70 - Moar Structures

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a smaller update because I wanted to show off the new Bunker and Teleportal model.

  • Added the Bunker model - complete with an interior, and NPCs will now rest on beds inside (ignore the fact that they don't have a sleeping animation yet)!
  • Added the Teleportal model - with a really cool portal effect. This and the Bunker are larger than the placeholder models, so they may mess up bases with pre-existing bunkers and teleportals.
  • Added a 3D title screen - it's pretty customize-able too, so I might change the scene depending on your progress.
  • Added a game over screen. It's barebones, but at least you can't continue playing on 0 health.
  • NPCs now have hungry (with no food) and dead notifications. Hopefully that'll help you keep them alive, or at least know when they died.
  • Added controls option.

I recently switched back to Aground Zero from Stardander, so expect more updates to Aground Zero in the coming month!

