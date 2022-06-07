Update 0.0.70 - Moar Structures

Share · View all patches · Build 8889671 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This is a smaller update because I wanted to show off the new Bunker and Teleportal model.

Added the Bunker model - complete with an interior, and NPCs will now rest on beds inside (ignore the fact that they don't have a sleeping animation yet)!

Added the Teleportal model - with a really cool portal effect. This and the Bunker are larger than the placeholder models, so they may mess up bases with pre-existing bunkers and teleportals.

Added a 3D title screen - it's pretty customize-able too, so I might change the scene depending on your progress.

Added a game over screen. It's barebones, but at least you can't continue playing on 0 health.

NPCs now have hungry (with no food) and dead notifications. Hopefully that'll help you keep them alive, or at least know when they died.

Added controls option.

I recently switched back to Aground Zero from Stardander, so expect more updates to Aground Zero in the coming month!