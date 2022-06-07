Update 0.0.70 - Moar Structures

This is a smaller update because I wanted to show off the new Bunker and Teleportal model.
- Added the Bunker model - complete with an interior, and NPCs will now rest on beds inside (ignore the fact that they don't have a sleeping animation yet)!
- Added the Teleportal model - with a really cool portal effect. This and the Bunker are larger than the placeholder models, so they may mess up bases with pre-existing bunkers and teleportals.
- Added a 3D title screen - it's pretty customize-able too, so I might change the scene depending on your progress.
- Added a game over screen. It's barebones, but at least you can't continue playing on 0 health.
- NPCs now have hungry (with no food) and dead notifications. Hopefully that'll help you keep them alive, or at least know when they died.
- Added controls option.
I recently switched back to Aground Zero from Stardander, so expect more updates to Aground Zero in the coming month!
