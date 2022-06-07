 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tinyfolks update for 7 June 2022

1.0.5 Changelog - New class and rename your folks!

Share · View all patches · Build 8889570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all !

I've been pretty busy tracking down bugs and overall managing the launch, but planning to start adding new features and content soon ! I'm thinking about adding a codex, new town activities, new biomes and ways to upgrade the ruler, stay tuned ;)

Changelog

  • Added a new folk class ! Go find it at the tavern ;)
  • You can now rename your folks by clicking the pen icon in the population UI.
  • Fixed the "final boss not dying in folk mode" bug, again, very sorry about this one.
  • Fixed invetory stacks being replaced when unequiping an object.
  • Changed the "Simple" achievement requirements. Now instead of beating the game without upgrading a building, you only need to beat the game with a max population of 6 or less.
  • Fixed bugs where applying the Defense Rune and/or improving a folk's armor made him hurt.
  • Fixed a slight error in the final boss AI
  • Fixed some typos in FR/EN (IT, ES and DE versions are being worked on)
  • Fixed a soft lock when using thieves against the ruins boss

Changed files in this update

Depot 1909421
  • Loading history…
Depot 1909422
  • Loading history…
Depot 1909423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link