1.0.5 Changelog - New class and rename your folks!

Hi all !
I've been pretty busy tracking down bugs and overall managing the launch, but planning to start adding new features and content soon ! I'm thinking about adding a codex, new town activities, new biomes and ways to upgrade the ruler, stay tuned ;)
Changelog
- Added a new folk class ! Go find it at the tavern ;)
- You can now rename your folks by clicking the pen icon in the population UI.
- Fixed the "final boss not dying in folk mode" bug, again, very sorry about this one.
- Fixed invetory stacks being replaced when unequiping an object.
- Changed the "Simple" achievement requirements. Now instead of beating the game without upgrading a building, you only need to beat the game with a max population of 6 or less.
- Fixed bugs where applying the Defense Rune and/or improving a folk's armor made him hurt.
- Fixed a slight error in the final boss AI
- Fixed some typos in FR/EN (IT, ES and DE versions are being worked on)
- Fixed a soft lock when using thieves against the ruins boss
