Update For June 14th

List of changelogs:

Improved stone block weight and catching

Fixed progress bar

Added ability to pick items from under the table

Loading bug fixed

Added M manu icons visible all the time as well as ALT icon to enter AR

Added the ability to change the size of the cursor

Now, by opening the wheel menu, we can click on the task we want in the right corner of the screen and the game will show us with the help of the indicator where this task is located on the location. By clicking on the green areas with the name of the main task, for example: Check area, we can close the task guidelines list or open it, which organizes the list of sentences.