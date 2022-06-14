Update For June 14th

List of changelogs:
- Improved stone block weight and catching
- Fixed progress bar
- Added ability to pick items from under the table
- Loading bug fixed
- Added M manu icons visible all the time as well as ALT icon to enter AR
- Added the ability to change the size of the cursor
Now, by opening the wheel menu, we can click on the task we want in the right corner of the screen and the game will show us with the help of the indicator where this task is located on the location. By clicking on the green areas with the name of the main task, for example: Check area, we can close the task guidelines list or open it, which organizes the list of sentences.
Changed files in this update