 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monuments Flipper: Prologue update for 14 June 2022

Update For June 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 8889476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changelogs:

  • Improved stone block weight and catching
  • Fixed progress bar
  • Added ability to pick items from under the table
  • Loading bug fixed
  • Added M manu icons visible all the time as well as ALT icon to enter AR
  • Added the ability to change the size of the cursor

Now, by opening the wheel menu, we can click on the task we want in the right corner of the screen and the game will show us with the help of the indicator where this task is located on the location. By clicking on the green areas with the name of the main task, for example: Check area, we can close the task guidelines list or open it, which organizes the list of sentences.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link