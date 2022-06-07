Checked - Land Base 21 to 30 building height regarding terrain
Added - Docked Freighter TL-01 at orbital station A41.
Added - Loading Bar at game launch during the initalization phase.
Fixed - Missing waypoint markers due to a glitch in the player missions data after updating game.
Fixed - Rear clamp on freighter TL-01 visual glitch when buring in reentry
Fixed - Double velocity vectors glitch near orbital station after changing ship
Fixed -Ship cam auto-cycle glitch after a reentry explosion with the TL-01 freighter and Continue.
Fixed - Dockbay menu not closing after Entering new ship
Flight Of Nova update for 7 June 2022
Update [build 759.070]
