Update [build 759.070]

Checked - Land Base 21 to 30 building height regarding terrain

Added - Docked Freighter TL-01 at orbital station A41.

Added - Loading Bar at game launch during the initalization phase.

Fixed - Missing waypoint markers due to a glitch in the player missions data after updating game.

Fixed - Rear clamp on freighter TL-01 visual glitch when buring in reentry

Fixed - Double velocity vectors glitch near orbital station after changing ship

Fixed -Ship cam auto-cycle glitch after a reentry explosion with the TL-01 freighter and Continue.

Fixed - Dockbay menu not closing after Entering new ship