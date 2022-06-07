Version 0.616 Alpha

Functionality

■ Added ghost item "shovel02" to item "goldtable01"

■ Added ghost item "shovel03" to item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to fall items again after fly into sky

■ Added function to customize color for item "helmet01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle02"

■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle03"

■ Added function to customize color for item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "worklight01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "worklight02"

■ Added function to customize color for item "mold01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "weightingscale01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "weightingscale02"

■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin01"

■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin02"

■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin03"

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "picku01"

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "picku02"

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance

■ Changed size fill value for item "bucket05"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with split correct amount of gold if player transfer dirt

■ Fixed error with correct working for item "goldtable01"

■ Fixed error with show wrong activated button on character selection

■ Fixed error with unfreeze vehicle "conveyorbelt01" after entering physic range

■ Fixed error with moving vehicle "conveyorbelt01" up and down by pressing button

■ Fixed error with stay invisible items after unfocused items

■ Fixed error with fit text on item "weightingscale01"

■ Fixed error with remove water from washingplant, if you fill dirt and water inside

Savegame

■ Added save variables for object "barrier01"