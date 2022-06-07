Version 0.616 Alpha

Functionality
■ Added ghost item "shovel02" to item "goldtable01"
■ Added ghost item "shovel03" to item "goldtable01"
■ Added function to fall items again after fly into sky
■ Added function to customize color for item "helmet01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle03"
■ Added function to customize color for item "goldtable01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "worklight01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "worklight02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "mold01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "weightingscale01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "weightingscale02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin03"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "picku01"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "picku02"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Changed
■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed size fill value for item "bucket05"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with split correct amount of gold if player transfer dirt
■ Fixed error with correct working for item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed error with show wrong activated button on character selection
■ Fixed error with unfreeze vehicle "conveyorbelt01" after entering physic range
■ Fixed error with moving vehicle "conveyorbelt01" up and down by pressing button
■ Fixed error with stay invisible items after unfocused items
■ Fixed error with fit text on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with fit text on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with remove water from washingplant, if you fill dirt and water inside
Savegame
■ Added save variables for object "barrier01"
Changed files in this update