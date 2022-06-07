 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 7 June 2022

Version 0.616 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8889327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Functionality

■ Added ghost item "shovel02" to item "goldtable01"
■ Added ghost item "shovel03" to item "goldtable01"

■ Added function to fall items again after fly into sky

■ Added function to customize color for item "helmet01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "bottle03"
■ Added function to customize color for item "goldtable01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "worklight01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "worklight02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "mold01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "weightingscale01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "weightingscale02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin01"
■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin02"
■ Added function to customize color for item "waterbasin03"

■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "picku01"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "picku02"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added function to customize color for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Changed

■ Changed gold balance
■ Changed size fill value for item "bucket05"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with split correct amount of gold if player transfer dirt
■ Fixed error with correct working for item "goldtable01"
■ Fixed error with show wrong activated button on character selection
■ Fixed error with unfreeze vehicle "conveyorbelt01" after entering physic range
■ Fixed error with moving vehicle "conveyorbelt01" up and down by pressing button
■ Fixed error with stay invisible items after unfocused items
■ Fixed error with fit text on item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with remove water from washingplant, if you fill dirt and water inside

Savegame

■ Added save variables for object "barrier01"

Changed files in this update

