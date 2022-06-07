Patch Notes 10.65 - MASSIVE Content update - 3 New Heroes and more!

Patch Notes: 06/07/2022 - v10.65

At last, a new patch is here! And it is our biggest patch EVER!

Thank you everyone for your patience as our team was working hard on creating some fresh new content for Arcanium! During those last months we focused heavily on adding more content to the game to diversify the Team-building possibilities and to increase our Artifacts pool.

We would like to apologize for the delays and for not being very active on the Steam forums. However, we’ve been active daily on our Discord server where we’ve been interacting with our community the most. We have been working closely with our amazing testers on Discord, to bring you the best content possible! After hundreds of hours of playtesting, discussing, iterating and number-crunching we think that the game is in the best spot it’s ever been. 60% of the existing content was rebalanced, fine-tuned and polished as a result.

For this massive content patch we have decided to batch 3 new heroes together (each with over 32 cards, 3 Heirloom Artifacts, etc...) and we’ve added a multitude of new Artifacts to the mix. Here’s a list of all the changes added to Arcanium in this patch:

NEW CONTENT:

New playable Heroes

3 New Heroes have joined the fight. You can unlock them via new challenges right now!

Celeste, the Priestess of Illuna: New Healer focusing on direct heals to instantly keep her allies in good health and applying and manipulating Shock to increase your team Area damage.

Bjorn, the Executioner: New Tank focusing on leveraging his own health as a resource, taunting, and dealing massive damage.

Carrion, the Necromancer: New Mercenary focusing on very disposable minions and discard pile mechanics.

New Artifacts, Artifact balance pass and Artifact changes

48 New Artifacts have been added to the game which are discoverable in all 3 Provinces.

We rebalanced a lot of the old Artifacts and changed a handful that were seeing little to no use.

Hero abilities changes

Angorn - Angorn had some identity issues and used to focus on Shielding. To capitalize on the “Druid” fantasy, we brought back Regeneration on some cards in his kit.

Enemy abilities and Passives changes

Some enemies across all provinces received changes to their Passives and received the new Wound debuff on their abilities.

STATUS EFFECTS CHANGES:

Some Status effects have been modified or changed to fit the ecosystem better:

(QoL) Crowd Control has been removed as a keyword. Now all status effects will display if they are a "Major Buff", "Minor Buff", "Major Debuff", or "Minor Debuff". Cleanse removed Minor Debuffs, and Dispel removed Minor Buffs. Nothing can remove the Major Buffs or Debuffs. So it functions the same, just, clearer on the naming convention.

Wound (New) - Added to the game and it will reduce all incoming Healing by 50%.

Sunder (Nerfed) - No longer reduces incoming healing and shields, to just reducing incoming Shields by 50%.

Regeneration (New) - Regeneration is a buff that stacks on allies and Restores health at the start of the next turn by consuming all stacks until the target reaches full health. Doesn’t decay.

Shock (Buffed) - Now also deals damage to the target you hit that has shock, in addition to dealing damage in an Area.

Haste (Buffed) - No longer decays at the end of each turn, only on use.

Ward (Buffed) - Now also increases incoming Healing by 50%.

Blind (New) - Now prevents you from gaining Fury for 1 turn.

Slow (Fixed) - Fixed to reduce all final damage calculations by 50%.

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS AND QoL CHANGES:

Changed the enemy passives that'd put cards in your hand that you'd simply never play to add a new keyword "Cursed". A Cursed card is unplayable, expends at the end of the turn, and triggers its effect every time you play another card while it's in your hand.

At the team select, when using the randomize button, the Ultimates will now also be randomized.

Improved the status effect icons during battles to flash more accurately to the specific effect that was triggered.

Increased the size of Card Upgrades that appear when you get to pick several upgrades at once.

Improved Quest Tracker showing the right number of killed enemies when doing a "Kill X in Province" quests.

Cataclysm which triggers at the end of the game now consumes Shard Battles too.

Increased boss takeover of map nodes from 5 to 7 per step during cataclysm.

Increased enemies damage and Health by 25% during Cataclysm.

Leech now returns health to Minions

Added Boss Anti-Major-Debuff passive to all Super Elites.

Thick Skull mutation has been reworked to not allow Minor Debuffs.

Adjusted Loot and Shard battle rarity drops, to reduce frequency of Legendaries.

Added a reroll cost increase at all shops, but reduced starting cost to 50 gold, incrementing by 50 gold per use, just like the Inn.

Resetting Hero Fury to 0 when a hero or enemy dies.

Ensuring that the first world quest is always from the starting chosen province.

Increased Uzir Starting Gold bonus to 250 from 150.

Adjusted Scorched Lands starting card bonus to show 3 upgraded cards.

BUG FIXES:

Blinding Flash fixed, it will now apply blind to any enemy with shock properly.

Fixed exploration to ensure that you can't walk back and forth on vendors to increase the quest completion count.

Fixed a bug where 2 or more damage-over-time damage applied to a target would count for 2 or more kills during Assault battles.

“Corpse Explosion” and “Blade Parry” calculation fixed.

Static Conduit X had the wrong (old) description. Fixed.

“Purse Snatcher” fixed, it'll now look only at damage to the health instead of blocked amount as well.

Lifestealing a dead enemy won't heal your Heroes.

Cards dealing 0 damage will no longer trigger enemy passives that react to receiving damage.

Fixed Sorgoth’s passive to not apply the effect if you dealt more than 8 damage.

“Zora's Longsight” updated to work with all (non-self) cards including minions and ally based cards playable in all lanes.

“Big Game Net” was fixed to only apply the bonus to the equipped hero.

“Flask of Annihilation” was fixed to damage all enemies.

Lifesteal is now enhanced by Spirit.

Breached Barrels now return health from Leech (but not Lifesteal).

Blossom (Angorn) and Faith (Celeste) ignore dead heroes.

Fixed a bug letting you equip multiple heirlooms from the battle rewards screen.

Fixed “Recycle” from adding duplicate cards into your discard pile.

Fixed “Twisted staff” from adding duplicates to your discard pile.

Fixed “Miracle Mack” event (Anador) that would add the threat but not duplicate the artifact of your choice.

Fixed “Sacred Bastion” to always reduce Bolster cards regardless of if Leon is targeted or not.

Updated these artifacts to now work with Breached Barrels: Assassins Mask, Infernal Lash, Juggernaut, Razor Shard, Spectral Cutlass, Sunshatter Blade, Vampiric Scepter, Vanquishers Pauldron, Virulent Blade, Wraiths Blade, Reptarian Hatchet, Skaros Sword.

Fixed Echo cards to more properly recognize your hand size, and fill it properly if you had a full hand and played an echo card. It'll draw that echo card.

Echo cards that can't be drawn due to other card drawing effects like haste or artifacts will no longer put the echoed card on the top of your draw pile.

Ensuring all new "Major and Minor" buffs and debuffs remove themselves from a target when it dies.

Fixed an issue where many of the + cards weren't properly showing their Spell FX.

Updated some enemy passives to show a counter to keep track of the condition (i.e. Concealment, Dark Veil, Petrification, Reconstruct)

Fixed Corrupted Battles to clear their effects if you quit during the battle.

Fixed “Steel Cage” to return the minion to the original caster hand. In the event of a Potion-based minion, it'll go back to the hand of the hero in the lane where the minion was initially cast.

Fixed all “Boots” Artifacts that were triggering twice if you moved another Hero into the lane.

Fixed “Kneel” to once again remove a random card like it used to.

Fixed “Volatile Blood” mutation from reapplying every turn after turn 3.

Fixed “Sunder” not applying to living targets.

Fixed a bug where enemies killed would stay at 0 health, and continue to attack.

WHAT’S NEXT?

3 New Heroes:

The next and final content update before full 1.0 launch is scheduled to be released later this summer. The last 3 Heroes will join the existing roster, to bring the number of playable heroes to 16(!!!). These Heroes will be:

Drakkaw, the Warlock. Drakkaw manipulates the Void to inflict crippling damage-over-time effects to his foes, and take pleasure in watching them suffer. He’s a literal nightmare and a great addition to any self-sustaining team that needs slow ramping damage on their side.

Maverick, the Gunslinger. Maverick is a Shadowslinger that wields two weapons. He is fragile, but packs a punch! His specialty is playing a ton of cards each turn, at low or no cost thanks to his Ammo mechanic.

Thoram, the Blacksmith. Thoram is tanky and supports his teammates by flooding the board with defensive Minions, and by shuffling “Upgrades” in his allies’ decks.

(More on those three in a lengthy upcoming post)

Arena mode:

The new Arena mode is a blast, and coming along really well. We are in the polishing stages at this point, and should have a beta ready for testing in the months before full release.

Arena mode differs from the original “Adventure” mode by being a fast-paced, snappy 10-Battle run against increasingly harder foes. In between each battle, you’ll be able to edit your loadout, heal your wounds and purchase perks at the new vendor type: the Quartermaster.

Arena mode will also feature 15 new Enemies, 3 new Bosses, a plethora of cool features and new Status effects & Events. We can’t wait for you guys to try it out and give us your feedback!

Until then, happy gaming!

-The Arcanium team