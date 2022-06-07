June Update



Heya!

Once you have unlocked all areas your default Menu will look like the image above... and that is without ray tracing! This update brings to you some long awaited additions both internally and externally.

So let's get started with the new stuff:

new logo

UI cube controls (improves readability)

water caustics where it matters

reflections in some areas for non RTX graphics mode

officially added on speedrun.com!

An official category for platforms such as Twitch!

RTX Sweeper got finally approved on various websites, which means that there is a lot more competition await for those eager to dominate the leader boards. I have a lot more future plans for you guys related to this, but no spoilers for now!

Updated:

boss shuffle mechanic has been reverted to the original mechanic to be less confusing

changed tutorial flight path for some fixes (more coming to this though)

the cube layering system has been removed to improve readability

the skill percentage is extremely accurate now for the better

Fixed:

fixed empty UI spots

fixed fonts in the Galaxy

achievement "a taste of misery" should be unlockable immediately after triggering it

It was a small, but necessary update. Over time I will be rolling out some more small updates that tackle some of the current issues in the game related to RTX performance and lighting. More puzzles will be added as well in both the Secret Islands and the Galaxy. The single puzzles there are just to give you a taste about what is to come.

I will be adding some easter eggs... on steroids, to fit the overall theme of the game. I will announce it when this is released since it requires a lot of preparations.

Enjoy the update and until next time!