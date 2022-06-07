6/7/2022 Change Log

• NPC has been added to Darunmus to point the player to the combat tutorial in Alimena.
• Tutorial NPC in Alimena has had a "Spells" option included to further educate the player.
• NPC has been added to Caldinasus to point the player to the caverns that lead to the sorcerer as well as the Mages Guild.
Tales from Zilmurik update for 7 June 2022
