Tales from Zilmurik update for 7 June 2022

6/7/2022 Change Log

Share · View all patches · Build 8889118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• NPC has been added to Darunmus to point the player to the combat tutorial in Alimena.
• Tutorial NPC in Alimena has had a "Spells" option included to further educate the player.
• NPC has been added to Caldinasus to point the player to the caverns that lead to the sorcerer as well as the Mages Guild.

