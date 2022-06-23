Play Forever! The Quickplay Update is HERE!

Well bunny friends, it's finally HERE!

The long awaited Quickplay Update is LIVE NOW! Here are the new ways you can play:

Survive:

Now you can affect how long until Grumpy Block moves up! Keep on making matches, build up your bar, and when it gets filled it slows down Grumpy Block! Things can get fast and furious with this one, so hang onto your bunny bonnets!

You can see how long until Grumpy Block moves up again in a timer on the right side of the play area.

Grumpy Block now starts on the last row so you can see his grumpy face right from the start.

There is a bar above the board that fills as you make matches.

Occasionally there will be a "veggie/rock event" (an event that has a chance of making you very rich too!).

You'll be scored based on how long you survived.

Storm:

Survive ever increasing storms with this mode. The storms get faster, stick around longer, and Grumpy

Block just keeps moving up faster!

Pro tip: this is a great way to get your Storms Survived achievements!

You'll be scored based on how many storms you survived.

Endless:

You can just sit back, relax, play forever or for just a few minutes!

Occasionally there will be a "veggie/rock event" (an event that has a chance of making you very rich too!).

You'll be scored based on your score per minute.

Timed Score:

You can choose short (1 minute), medium (2 minutes), or long (5 minutes). Just a quick challenge to cheer you up and let you have a quick escape during your day!

You'll be scored based on your final score.

The other big change is that you can now see your Quickplay high score on the level select. Challenge yourself! Post screenshots of your best scores! (note that any previous Quickplay scores will not have been saved)

We hope you love and enjoy this update. Thank you to all who provided the feedback and ideas for this fun update, and to all of you for your support!

Sincerely,

Samobee Games