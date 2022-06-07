Share · View all patches · Build 8889087 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 16:39:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Developer Note - This free content update brings you several new features that improve the overall gameplay experience, and introduces all new Legendary Items!

The Full Deck Draw feature has been rolled out to all difficulties. Build your deck, play all 15 cards at the start of a Campaign, and enjoy a unique experience from the beginning.

Along with Full Deck Draw, we've also introduced the Player Kicking feature for problematic party members, and a more detailed breakdown of earned Supply Points, Copper, and Skull Totems on the post-round screen.

Multiple balance changes, card reworks, bug fixes, and Cleaner ability adjustments are also included.

Our June 2022 Update goes live on Tuesday, June 7th at 10am - Pacific Time.

Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.**

New Features**

Full Deck Draw Play all 15 cards from your deck at the start of a Campaign for all difficulties. Developer Note: We felt like the 15 card draw in No Hope went over well with the community, and wanted to roll out this option to all difficulties. In the future we are considering adding multiple deck styles like ordered draw and full random decks. Some difficulties have been rebalanced to work better with this feature.

Player Kicking The new Player Kicking system identifies and allows kicking from a Mission when a Cleaner is idle for too long or deals too much friendly fire damage. Developer Note: We discussed this feature at length to try and do what's best for the community, so we want to try this conditional kick feature that will only trigger if someone is playing outside the bounds of the game. We also feel that the traditional Vote to Kick can be exploitable and toxic. This feature is not final and we will be monitoring it closely.

New banners, sprays, and emblems

12 New Burn Cards

New Warped Chest Corruption Cards

New Cleaner skins

Legendary Accessories

A more detailed breakdown of Supply Points, Copper, and Skull Totems is now present on the post-round screen.

Campaign Updates

General Weapon drops have been rebalanced to better scale with the Full Deck Draw feature. A toolkit can now be used to unlock a free heal from a First Aid Cabinet. Improvements made to movement smoothing when an item or weapon is dropped. Removed damage rounding up to 1.0 so damage from smaller sources can be properly reduced, such as acid pools. Silence Snitchers accomplishment reduced to 100 Snitchers from 1,000. Minor adjustments made to some collision areas in Ridden Hives to prevent items from spawning underground or in inaccessible locations. The Devil's Return: The Crossing A 'Plant C4' icon has been added to distinguish bomb pick up locations from bomb plant locations. The Dark Before the Dawn: Special Delivery Finding the Supply Crate now prompts an Objective Complete sound to play. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Cabins by the Lake Picking up the battery for the first time now prompts an Objective Complete sound to play.

Cleaner Updates Heng's item drop rate has been adjusted based on damage taken. At 5 damage there is a 10% chance. At 50 damage there is a 20% chance. At greater than 50 damage there is a 33% chance. Holly's abilities have been refactored. Developer Note: We thought that Holly's abilities limited her potential roles within the party, so we changed her so she's more versatile. Her old stamina gain ability has been added back to Adrenaline Fueled. Ability changed to 1 health restored on kill (previously 10 stamina on kill). No longer gains stamina on kill. Added Warped Ridden VO callouts for all Cleaners.

General Card Updates Starter Deck updated to match with the new Full Deck Draw feature. It now also contains: 3 Health 3 Ammo 2 Stamina 2 Fortune Intel in Chapters has been adjusted to the following: Developer Note: This is to switch the other difficulties into a No Hope format, starting out easier and gaining difficulty as you continue to play through. All difficulties now have 3 Random Intel per Chapter, previously 1. Non-No Hope difficulties now have 1 Basic Intel per Chapter, previously .4. No Hope difficulty now has 1 Basic Intel per Chapter, previously 2. Adrenaline Fueled Now gives 5 stamina on kill in addition to its previous effect. Ammo For All Team damage increased to 2.5% from 1%. Batter Up (Renamed Soften Up) Card refactored: Now named "Soften Up". No longer gives Health or Melee Damage. Melee hits now permanently reduce the target's outgoing damage by 3%, up to 15%. Battle Lust Melee kills now heal 0.1 Trauma per kill. Health granted by melee kills decreased to 1 from 2. Berserker Melee damage and speed bonus reduced to 5% per stack from 10%. Bonus sprint speed removed. Stacks now decay based on when they were gained. Duration of buff reduced to 3 seconds from 4 seconds. Brazen -5% damage resistance removed. Stamina efficiency reduced to 15% from 20%. Melee attack speed decreased to 20% from 30%. Breakout Base use time reduced to 2 seconds from 3. Combat Knife Attack speed increased to .75 from .5. Can no longer hit multiple Ridden with a single swing. Face Your Fears Temp health gain decreased to 1 from 2. Heavy Attack Charge no longer launches Player forwards. Heavy Hitter Card refactored: Now staggers enemies the first time they are hit with melee, and only triggers one time per enemy. No longer gives +20 stumble per weakspot hit. Highwayman Value increased to 5% from 3%. Hired Gun Card reworked so it no longer affects teammates. Limit has been increased to 750 from 500. Mean Drunk Damage reduced to 40% from 60%. No longer disables sprint. Medical Professional Trauma is now healable with medical accessories while at full health. Meth Head Card refactored: Flat bonuses removed. Now gives 5% melee speed and 5% melee stamina efficiency per melee swing, up to 10 times. The stacks last for 4 seconds and stack to 10. Mugger Value increased to 5% from 3%. Power Strike Added Stumble while hitting armor. Pure Chaos This card now reduces health and temp health heals and gains by 50%, previously 75%. Rousing Speech Card refactored: Now gives +50% Team Revive Speed, +10% Team incap trauma reduction, and +10 Team Heal on revive. Run Like Hell Card reworked to have a buff while active, instead of a debuff when disabled. Spiky Bits Melee damage increase changed to +20 flat damage from +20%. Sunder Card refactored: Now causes melee hits to increase damage taken by Ridden by 3%, stacking up to 15%. Gives melee hits that destroy armor a chance to create an armor kit. Team Health Reduced to 7 team health from 10. Trigger Control Card refactored: Precision kills now give a stacking .5% Accuracy until end of level (Was +20% Accuracy for 5 seconds on precision kills). Vanguard Now heals 1 health instead of 1 temp health. Now scales with healing efficiency. Range reduced to 10m from 25m.

Corruption Card Updates Volatile Ridden These Ridden no longer have explosive damage falloff.

Balance Updates Reduced Ridden Hive spawn chance to 5/2% from 8/3%. Rescaled the catch-up bonuses for all difficulties to match No Hope. Recruit: Reduced map transition trauma heal to 15 from 35. Reduced extra ammo capacity to 40% from 60%. Now spawns a static amount of each Copper pile. 10 small, 3 medium, 1 large pile from 18 piles of any size. Veteran: Reduced Outgoing Damage to 10% from 20%. Reduced map transition trauma heal to 0 from 15. Reduced extra ammo capacity to 0% from 20%. Now spawns a static amount of each Copper pile. 10 small, 2 medium piles from 16 piles of any size. Sleepers once again call hordes. Nightmare: Extra trauma damage increased to 20% from 10%. Now spawns a static amount of each Copper pile. 10 small piles from 14 piles of any size. Increased all trauma by 10%. Ferocious Common damage increased by 12.5%. Monstrous Common damage increased by 25%. Ferocious Special damage increased by 25%. Monstrous Special damage increased by 50%. No Hope: Copper earned per Cleaner survived decreased to 25 from 50. 870 changes: Falloff increased to 750/1000/1250/1500 from 500/750/1000/1250. Base damage increased to 11 per pellet from 10. Tac14 changes: Falloff decreased to 500/750/1000/1250 from 750/1000/1250/1500. Stumble reduced by 1% per weapon quality. Belgian changes: Falloff decreased to 500/750/1000/1250 from 750/1000/1250/1500. Stumble reduced by 1% per weapon quality. M1A changes: Base damage increased to 45 from 38. 357 Magnum changes: Falloff increased to 1750/2250/2750 from 1250/1750/2250. Rate of fire increased to .2 from .35. Hip fire recoil decreased to 25 from 40. ADS fire recoil decreased to 20 from 30. Base movement increased to 412 from 399. M1911 changes: Rate of fire increased to .175 from .2. Hip min spread decreased to 2.25 from 2.5. Hip max spread decreased to 20 from 22. Base damage increased to 17 from 15. Hip recoil yaw decreased to 12.5 from 15.75. Developer Note: The Fire Axe was too dominant and we wanted to enable other fast attack weapons, so we altered melee cards and base stats to make them more viable. Fire Axe changes: Damage scaling per tier reduced by 8%. Stumble ratio decreased to 40% from 50%. Stamina cost increased to 25 from 20. Machete changes: Base damage increased to 23 from 18. Stamina cost decreased to 6 from 10. Tenderizer changes: Recovery time reduced to 2.25 from 2.5. Bat changes: Base damage increased to 18 from 15. Stumble ratio increased to 3.5 from 3. Hatchet changes: Stamina cost increased to 13.5 from 10. Weakspot multiplier increased to 1.15 from 1. Stumble ratio decreased to 40% from 50%.

Weapon Updates New rare tier named weapons added to Ridden Hives. Developer Note: We noticed that players were gaining too much power from diving into early Ridden Hives, but we didn't want to remove what made going into Hives unique. We added a new set of rare named weapons to help smooth out player progression. Weapon attachment drops rescaled so players are less likely to get higher tier attachments early in runs and more likely to get them later. New tech added to make liquid in bottles more realistic, specifically for molotovs.

Bot Updates Bot loadouts are now adjusted based on what part of the Act they are in. Additional Bot AI improvements made, including no longer continuously jumping after mantling. Made minor adjustments to bot cards and extended the bot deck to 66 cards from 50. Bots now give all the copper in their inventory to player Cleaners at the start of every Chapter, including after a team wipe. Adjusted strafing speed and sprint cost for bots so they can better keep up with other Cleaners. Max health percentage for bots to heal increased to 85% for teammates.

Ridden AI Updates

Various improvements made to Special Ridden pathing in Campaign Missions and Ridden Hives. Various Common Ridden pathing improvements made to Campaign Missions.



Swarm PvP Updates

General Existing Swarm decks replaced with Melee, Damage, Healer, and Grenadier. Descriptions updated on several Mutations.

Balance Updates Minor collision adjustments made to several Swarm PvP Maps to balance out gameplay for both Cleaners and Ridden. Leap Defense mutation effect decreased to 40% from 60% for Stalkers. Stinger Leap Defense mutation decreased to 4 seconds instead of 8, now correctly matching the description. Cooldown reduction effect on the Retch decreased to 30% from 40% from the Ability Improvements mutation. Reeker's Healing Reduction effect from the Anti-Healing Mutation decreased to 50% from 75%



Controller Updates

Moved the Accept and Decline Party Invite buttons on Xbox controllers. Accept is now DPad Down, and Ignore is DPad Up.

UI/UX Updates

Friends on the same platform are now able to receive party invitations from each other if their 'Receive Party Invites' is set to 'Friends'.

Both crossplay and same-platform friends are now properly displayed in their respective tabs in the Social menu.

Reduced Card title font size for non-English languages to help some cases where the title and sub-title overlap.

Comparison arrows have been added when looking at the ping of an item or weapon.

Players are now able to make someone else the Party Leader.

First Party friends are now listed in the first tab of the Social Screen.

Purchasing everything in a Skull Totem Track will now display the message "All items have been unlocked".

A progress bar now shows over Cleaners who are currently performing an action with the Use key.

Added difficulty indicator and map information to the Cleaner select screen.

Items that are not purchasable and have zero stock will now display "Purchased" in the vendor.

Windows Users Updates

Redirecting the documents folder to network-attached storage will no longer cause an anti-cheat violation.

Bug Fixes

Campaign General Fixed an issue where the wrong distance was shown when rescuing another Cleaner from a Rescue Pod. Fixed an issue where some Cleaners' dialogues played incorrectly. Fixed an issue where players incorrectly started with full health, and were missing both copper and ammo when continuing a saved run after a team wipe. Fixed an issue where character control would be lost when rejoining after an AFK leave and being revived. Fixed an issue where items and loot from Warped Chests could physically stack, making it difficult to choose a desired item in Ridden Hives. Fixed an issue where late joining users could lose equipment from a previous run if the team wiped before completing a Mission. Fixed an issue with late joining players not getting basic card draws based on the level they loaded into. Fixed an issue where the pick-up action could play multiple times when the interact button was pressed in Ridden Hives. Fixed a data issue causing the stumble modifier to be 25% instead of 40% on No Hope difficulty. Fixed an issue where Minigun crates did not consume a lockpick when used. Cleaners Fixed an issue where Specials did not inflict trauma damage when pinged by Walker. Fixed an issue where the incap health decay rate was faster with Mom in the party. Fixed an issue that caused Hoffman's ability to spawn too many items. Fixed an issue that allowed Heng's ability to activate from damage over time. Cards Fixed an issue where all stamina was lost even while not moving when having the Walking Stick** attachment equipped and the Reckless **card active at the same time. Fixed an issue where neither player will take damage if one gets hit with Down in Front and the other has Bodyguard active. Fixed an issue where there was no Shotgun Ammo spawning when Ridden were killed while using Mugger , Highwayman , or Hoffman . Team Upgrade cards no longer show up in the Active Cards list if the player that purchased them leaves the game. Bravado Fixed an issue where this card granted trauma healing when the other player had maxed out trauma. Cost of Avarice Fixed an issue where Cost of Avarice spawned more Copper than it should have. Cross Trainers Fixed an issue that caused this card to grant 40% stamina regen instead of the intended 20%. Deep Wounds Fixed an issue where this Corruption Card's visual elements persisted after a team wipe for players resuming a run. Down in Front Fixed an issue where armor plates absorbed friendly fire while Down in Front is active. Dusty's Customs Burn Cards Fixed an issue where an incorrect item tier level was sometimes granted. Face Your Fears Fixed an issue where temp health was not affected by healing efficiency. Fit As A Fiddle Fixed an issue where the critical health penalty was triggered too early. Life Insurance Fixed trauma scaling to resolve an issue with stacking. Noxious Fumes Fixed an issue where stamina depleted instantly when sprinting through oxygen tank AOE while this card was active. On Your Mark Fixed an issue where this card would replenish ammo more than once after a horde is triggered. It will now only replenish on horde start. Power Strike Fixed an issue where this card sometimes did not affect all Ridden hit by bash. Pure Chaos Fixed an issue where this card did not replace all accessories with Copper piles. Saferoom Recovery Fixed an issue where this card did not stack. Team Quick Slot Fixed an issue where this card did not appear on the Active Card list when purchased. Weapons Fixed an issue where Pipe Bombs did not always attract Ridden that were behind trees, small hills, or on terrain above it. Damnation: Description now displays the correct damage done (24 dps). Bots Fixed several issues related to Bots and Currency during map transitions and team wipes. Fixed an issue where Bots would not pick up another Bot if the player was dead and spectating. Fixed issues related to Bots continuing to attack the Ogre. Ridden Fixed an issue where hitting the Ogre with a second flash grenade or stun gun would cancel the stun from the first source. Fixed an issue where Sleepers sometimes called a Horde while playing Recruit difficulty in Ridden Hives. Fixed an issue where the Urchin's mine could get stuck to Cleaners. Fixed an issue where Urchins could destroy propane and gas tanks. Urchin mines can now only damage Cleaners. Fixed an issue where the Breaker's swarm dealt no damage after a player died and was revived. Blue Dog Hollow: Abandoned Made adjustments to the common spawns to address unintended increased damage. Sunken Passages Fixed an issue where the "Drop down hole to escape" Waypoint disappears for all players when one teammate drops down the hole.

Swarm PvP Fixed an issue where players could enter a ledge hang state while being attacked by a Shredder or Exploder in Swarm PvP. Inspiring Sacrifice Fixed an issue where this card would stack when dying after incapacitated.

Supply Lines Fixed an issue where the 'Skull Totem Tracks Completed' message appeared before any Skull Totem tracks were available in game.

UI/UX**

** Fixed an issue where the checkbox for Private Campaign Lobby would become unchecked when switching between the Continue Run and Create Run menus. Fixed an issue that caused health bars to show up for players in Rescue Pods. Fixed an issue where pinging while on a placed minigun only pings the minigun, and not other points of interest. Fixed an issue where the Card type "Loot" was missing in filters in the Burn Cards menu. Fixed an issue where the reset button did not reset the Tunnels of Terror filter in the Burn Cards menu.

Playstation Platforms**

** Playstation 5 Fixed an issue where no error message displayed while recovering from Rest Mode.

Steam Deck Added a few different default graphics options for Steam Deck.



