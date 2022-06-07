Contracts and sandbox modes!

Hello Builders!

I've heard you've got an appetite for more… gameplay! 🔨🔧 So here we come with some juicy stuff! Only 2 days left to the launch, and we are sooo excited. 😍🎉✨

First of all, get to know our contracts mode! 🤖👷‍♂️

Bill Derr guides you through assignments, so you can learn and do commissioned work! There are 10 contracts to complete.

Are you an achievement-hunter player? 🏆 Within the contracts, you complete specific tasks that will earn you rewards for your collection. The more contracts you complete, the more skills you develop! 💎

This mode will prepare you for the possibilities of the sandbox mode. 🎆

After completing your contracts, you are ready for real, creative, unlimited building -and that's what you'll find here! 🏠

You can design and build a house exactly as you plan it, and in the end, finish and furnish it. 🛁🪑

Oh, and if you don't feel encouraged to design a house and would most like to start building right away, you can use pre-made designs!

Sandbox mode gives you a choice of 8 different levels, where you can build on 3 plots. That's a total of 24 parcels waiting for your ideas! 🤩🎁

No budget, no guidance (no Bill), no need to use scaffolding – only freedom and fun!

Build a breathtaking house and remember one essential thing – use a photo mode, take a picture, share it with your friends and show them you slay! ⭐📷

Best regards,

Builder Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1120320/Builder_Simulator/