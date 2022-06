Contracts and sandbox modes!

Hello Builders!

I've heard you've got an appetite for more… gameplay! πŸ”¨πŸ”§ So here we come with some juicy stuff! Only 2 days left to the launch, and we are sooo excited. πŸ˜πŸŽ‰βœ¨

First of all, get to know our contracts mode! πŸ€–πŸ‘·β€β™‚οΈ

Bill Derr guides you through assignments, so you can learn and do commissioned work! There are 10 contracts to complete.

Are you an achievement-hunter player? πŸ† Within the contracts, you complete specific tasks that will earn you rewards for your collection. The more contracts you complete, the more skills you develop! πŸ’Ž

This mode will prepare you for the possibilities of the sandbox mode. πŸŽ†

After completing your contracts, you are ready for real, creative, unlimited building -and that's what you'll find here! πŸ

You can design and build a house exactly as you plan it, and in the end, finish and furnish it. πŸ›πŸͺ‘

Oh, and if you don't feel encouraged to design a house and would most like to start building right away, you can use pre-made designs!

Sandbox mode gives you a choice of 8 different levels, where you can build on 3 plots. That's a total of 24 parcels waiting for your ideas! 🀩🎁

No budget, no guidance (no Bill), no need to use scaffolding – only freedom and fun!

Build a breathtaking house and remember one essential thing – use a photo mode, take a picture, share it with your friends and show them you slay! β­πŸ“·

Best regards,

Builder Simulator Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1120320/Builder_Simulator/