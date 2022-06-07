Jess Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8888898 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 16:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello, fellow pervs,

With today's update, we get FULL voice acting, 1 new threesome date, 1 new lady, Cyndy, 1 new lesbian date, and a new date with Sarah.

Sarah - We are taking her to the seaside bungalow for some fun in the sun this time.



Cyndy - A guest lady, she will visit you with her friend Jess.



1 new Threesome , featuring Sarah and Jess, in a hot "cleaning lady" story



We have also added voiceovers for all the dates. We hope you will enjoy the sexy voices of our VA's and that this addition will make the game even more enjoyable.

Overall, this update brings almost 300 renders, 3 new dates, full voice acting, and a few minor bugs fixed.

Have fun!