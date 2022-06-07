 Skip to content

Perfect Date update for 7 June 2022

Jess Update

Build 8888898

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow pervs,

With today's update, we get FULL voice acting, 1 new threesome date, 1 new lady, Cyndy, 1 new lesbian date, and a new date with Sarah.

Sarah - We are taking her to the seaside bungalow for some fun in the sun this time.

Cyndy - A guest lady, she will visit you with her friend Jess.

1 new Threesome , featuring Sarah and Jess, in a hot "cleaning lady" story

We have also added voiceovers for all the dates. We hope you will enjoy the sexy voices of our VA's and that this addition will make the game even more enjoyable.

Overall, this update brings almost 300 renders, 3 new dates, full voice acting, and a few minor bugs fixed.

Have fun!

