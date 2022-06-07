The Powdermaster - DLC Coming Soon!

Infiltrate the city of Dawn's Point with an exciting new character - The Powdermaster!

This unique hero has a set of tailored abilities; from Talents only he can access, to specialised equipment and upgrades. Upgrade his armour and weapons as you battle through the streets, encountering new scenarios and enemies. Some of these will only appear when playing with the Powdermaster, whereas others are added as global content, for any future playthroughs.

This character has a unique hero ability; mixing powder cards. When you have powder cards in your hand (Red, Pink, Yellow or Black), you can discard them to gain stacks of 'Boom' - a new status effect specific to the Powdermaster! Pro tip: you'll gain more Boom for discarding powders of more than one colour.

The Powdermaster's Grenade deals stacks of Boom as damage - racking up some crazy numbers - and many of his Talents use this status in various interesting ways.

What will be in this DLC?

A new unique Hero Character!

New cards including 10 Powdermaster Talents.

3 new Enemies!

7 new Scenarios!

Planned release: July 29th - make sure to wishlist!