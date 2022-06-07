 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banners of Ruin update for 7 June 2022

The Powdermaster - DLC Coming Soon!

Share · View all patches · Build 8888875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Infiltrate the city of Dawn's Point with an exciting new character - The Powdermaster!

This unique hero has a set of tailored abilities; from Talents only he can access, to specialised equipment and upgrades. Upgrade his armour and weapons as you battle through the streets, encountering new scenarios and enemies. Some of these will only appear when playing with the Powdermaster, whereas others are added as global content, for any future playthroughs.

This character has a unique hero ability; mixing powder cards. When you have powder cards in your hand (Red, Pink, Yellow or Black), you can discard them to gain stacks of 'Boom' - a new status effect specific to the Powdermaster! Pro tip: you'll gain more Boom for discarding powders of more than one colour.

The Powdermaster's Grenade deals stacks of Boom as damage - racking up some crazy numbers - and many of his Talents use this status in various interesting ways.

What will be in this DLC?

  • A new unique Hero Character!
  • New cards including 10 Powdermaster Talents.
  • 3 new Enemies!
  • 7 new Scenarios!

Planned release: July 29th - make sure to wishlist!

Changed files in this update

Banners of Ruin Content Depot 1075741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link