Achievements Now Available!

Greeting Adventurers!

Exploring the world just got even more exciting! With the new update, we added achievements for you to collect!

If you have already made progress in the game, you have to do the wanted tasks again to complete the achievements.

You can locate all the achievements in the Journal in the pause menu.

When you have collected everything, you don't have to worry; we plan to add even more achievements!

We also fixed some minor issues with the forest dungeon with the patch.

Have a safe adventure!

Full list of changes: