Added custom video intro option ++

Back from vacation and added the ability to use a custom pre-scene video(Steam user request)

If you want to do that- click Other Settings on the main menu



Then click the file button here to add your video(.mp4) file



Right now it only supports .mp4 video files- I'll expand that to other formats in the next update-

If you want to go back to using the default NP pre-scene countdown click the red X to the right of the file button-

I also added the mosh pit from the Thrasher scene to the level editor objects so you can drop mosh pits where ever you'd like.