Mid-Week Game Update with more songs to headbang to!

Hi everyone,

As you will see from this list, lots of work has gone into this new build...and this is the perfect time to thank those players who reached out to us with feedback. It’s appreciated and it really helps us focus on the features ( or tweaks ) that truly matter to the players.

Here is what new in the build :



• Better Over all client simulation in the shop.

• Re-order customer simulation actions ( search album, check price, queue )

• Album Selling price range fix. ( Customers never paid more than 12 bucks. )

• Selling price vs prestige is now balanced. ( With high enough prestige you’ll be able to sell albums at $20..even $22 ( with Sigil Skill )! )

• Daily Actions mouse over button overlapping issue is fixed.

• Helping cashier now starts immediately instead of waiting until the current client interaction is completed. ( Hooray! )

• Daily Result interface cleanup phase 1. ( it’s still a bit of a mess. )

• Fixed a few typos and did a few corrections. ( Neons to fluorescent, vinyls to records. Etc.)

• Record Collection value added to the financials.

• Collection albums using the wrong band name is now fixed.

New things were added!



• 3 new songs!

• 40 new disc labels added!

• 20 Upgrade icons added!

What are we working on now?



• Saving and loading system progressing.

• Better Vintage Records collection navigation.

• The Record Rack refill system.

• Adjustments in the conversation options / bargaining.

Early Access only features.



• Loans are still never ending!

• Skill points are still awarded each day without completing tasks!

Now let’s get this new build into your hands!