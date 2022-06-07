 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Polychromia update for 7 June 2022

Small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8888762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added tighter save file validation to prevent the game from crashing in cases where the save file was corrupted. This only affects level progress for levels left unfinished. Completed / unlocked levels are preserved so any progress made is safe.

  • Fixed a bug where if the restart button was pressed immediately after the level was completed it logged 0 moves and 00:00 time for the level stats

  • Changed the level stats update to overwritte 0 moves values to amend cases that were created by the above.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link