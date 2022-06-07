-
Added tighter save file validation to prevent the game from crashing in cases where the save file was corrupted. This only affects level progress for levels left unfinished. Completed / unlocked levels are preserved so any progress made is safe.
Fixed a bug where if the restart button was pressed immediately after the level was completed it logged 0 moves and 00:00 time for the level stats
Changed the level stats update to overwritte
0 movesvalues to amend cases that were created by the above.
Polychromia update for 7 June 2022
Small fixes
