TCC Beta 1.8.7.3

- Fixed graphical glitches with the king animations and settings menu text
- Added the ability to enable cheats in gameplay
- Added leaderboards for all worlds (should've done this earlier, but whatever)
PROBLEMS WITH THE GAME
The game has a lot of issues, and I've updated engines multiple times to the point that "cleaning up", and the YYC compiler and android port doesn't work anymore. I hope that either Yoyogames or Opera can fix this because on my end I have no idea what to do to prevent this issue :(
Changed files in this update