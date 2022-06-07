 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 7 June 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.7.3

· Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed graphical glitches with the king animations and settings menu text
  • Added the ability to enable cheats in gameplay
  • Added leaderboards for all worlds (should've done this earlier, but whatever)
PROBLEMS WITH THE GAME

The game has a lot of issues, and I've updated engines multiple times to the point that "cleaning up", and the YYC compiler and android port doesn't work anymore. I hope that either Yoyogames or Opera can fix this because on my end I have no idea what to do to prevent this issue :(

