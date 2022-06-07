TCC Beta 1.8.7.3

Fixed graphical glitches with the king animations and settings menu text

Added the ability to enable cheats in gameplay

Added leaderboards for all worlds (should've done this earlier, but whatever)

PROBLEMS WITH THE GAME

The game has a lot of issues, and I've updated engines multiple times to the point that "cleaning up", and the YYC compiler and android port doesn't work anymore. I hope that either Yoyogames or Opera can fix this because on my end I have no idea what to do to prevent this issue :(