Mini-Update: Patch 1.2.1

Hey everyone.

Just yesterday we released our new bug reporting tool and we already got great feedback from the community, that not only send us logs with their discoveries, but also have written descriptions to the issues, which greatly helped us fixing them!

Here is the first batch of fixes based on the reports:

Fixes

Fixed an error that appeared when navigating through the Towerpedia while in an empty save slot

The background of some enemies in the Towerpedia was solid white. Fixed to display the correct background image.

Fixed a bug where the Ekin (explosive) was not updating its explosive tiles after it was defeated.

Fixed an issue when visualizing Strong Breeze hazard in Towerpedia.

We will continue to fix the reported issues as they appear while we work on the updates for the Floor Builder patch. Thanks for the help and keep the reports coming!

Cheers,

-Evertried Team