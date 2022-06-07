Added steam workshop integration.

The functionality is currently limited to modifying existing game files. This includes sprites, all in-game text, and custom dungeon layouts.

I may expand what can be modified in future updates depending on requests from the modding community.

I plan on writing a modding guide within the next few days and including it inside the new mod folder inside the local game files, as well as posting it in the steam guides.

If you have any questions, feel free to post them on the steam forums. I'll do my best to answer them in a timely manner.

You can also go to the official discord and ask me directly. Clicking the discord icon in the main menu will take you there, or you can use this link: https://discord.gg/xsBZEx7bwZ

Bugs:

Fixed crash caused by enemies using vine slap and wine wrap

Fixed some jungle floors.

Dungeon should no longer end if you only have one monster girl and she uses a monkey paw.

A number of multi attacks will now show battle numbers on the target if attacking the back half of a single large enemy.

Fixed a freeze that occurred when opening the options menu

Fixed a freeze that occurred when closing the options menu

QoL:

Tsunami sprite size increased.

When summoned, monster girls will now wear pre-selected outfits based on their personality

Balance: