Steam Next Fest participation

Oy Oy strategy players!

We are glad to announce that we will be taking part in the upcoming Steam Next Fest!

The event will start on June 13th and end on the 20th.

We are proud to share our first-ever public demo! We can't wait to hear your feedback about it.

To dive into the game and give you some exclusive info, we will be running two developer livestreams / AMAs on our Steam page. They will be announced very soon!

Make sure to click the 'set a reminder' button to not miss the streams.

We work closely with the community. Join our Discord to get involved in the development of Great Houses of Calderia: https://discord.gg/vsxD6n8P8J