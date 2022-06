Share · View all patches · Build 8888320 · Last edited 7 June 2022 – 14:39:22 UTC by Wendy

New Species (real world):

Steppe field mouse

Alpine field mouse

Wood mouse

Yellow necked mouse

Pygmy field mouse

Striped field mouse

Black sea field mouse

Tweaks:

Adjusted stoat and least weasel to be more focused on stamina and damage than speed.

Features:

Added the ability to zoom the camera in and out!