Alpha 0.9.0 is already available!

Hello dear players!

We are pleased to inform you that we have released the Alpha 0.9.0 update (Alpha 0.8.7 and Alpha 0.8.9 inclusive). This update has changes to a large number of fixes for network bugs and small bugs in a single game. Our goal was to achieve a smooth network game without freezes. Tests have shown that we are not facing them now. If you notice a hang or interruption of network transmission, we ask you to inform us about it and preferably describe in detail the problem and how you encountered it. This information will help us understand what happened to you, how it happened and fix the bug in the future. Your feedback is very important to us so that we understand what we need to fix or what you would like to see in the game.

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!