Battle Bands Patch Notes #10

Patch #10 is focused on balance changes and further stability as we head towards Season 2: Surf Rock and all the cool stuff that will add! The feedback so far has been amazing and helpful and we are excited to hear more from you on our quest to keep improving Battle Bands!!

New Cosmetics!

"One Wolf Moon" added to store pool.

"Storm Rider" added to store pool.

Balance Changes

Cards

"Heating Up" the "Fierce" upgrade now activates on play.

"Relax" replaced "Jacked Up" upgrade with "More"

"Personal Riff" +1 hype and gives 1 more Embarrassed on play, "Practiced" upgrade replaced with "ruthless"

"Production Manager" now costs 1 less energy.

"Instrumental Jam" upgrade "Quickly" replaced with "Protective"

"Cymbal Practice" now gives flat +2 hype to all snares instead of +1 per play.

"Smash The Keys" now has the "Aggressively" upgrade.

"Sick Dig" upgrade "Repeatable" replaced with "Disruptive"

"Chillin' In The Groove" gives +2 hype and +2 protection.

"Hooligan For Hire" now has "Annoying" and "Disruptive" upgrades.

"Charming Lilt" added "Pensive" upgrade.

"Up Beat" now tier 3 instead of tier 4 and gives 3 fewer hype.

"Mock Their Buddies" gives -4 hype for every 2 crew the opponent has instead of -1 for 1.

"Mean" crew upgrade changed to "Annoying" which gives -hype to self in exchange for more max hand size and draw count.

"Video Producer" now has "Annoying" & Protective as its upgrades.

"Perfectly Melodic Lick" costs 1 fewer energy and gives -2 hype.

"Quick Call Back" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "Maintain"

"Sick Lick" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "Hard"

"Recalling Lessons" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "Safe"

"Snare Hits" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "Incredible"

"Jumping With The Groove" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "And Inspire" and "Jacked Up" Added.

"Distracting Dancing" upgrade "With Feeling" replaced with "Heavy"

Bosses

"Celebratory Cheers" now adds 1 more dollar to match prize on play.

"Vault Keys" steals $10 instead of $20 and adds $2 more to the prize pool

"Pilfered Phrases" Steal $10 instead of $5, has +1 hype.

Bot bands "Patient Bridge" should not appear until the third round at its earliest.

Bug Fixes & Quality of Life Changes

Bot band mates should no longer play starter song sections if the band has something better.

Bots should no longer play cards (Soft Sticks, Muted Keys, etc) that make cards in hand cost less energy if cards are already 0 cost.

Bots now handle crew limit being reached sensibly.

Featured and Daily store algorithm updated to give a wider array of options.

Added some time to card selection and upgrade timer in Royale.

Fixed "Cool Leather Jacket" not working properly.

We will be having more extra Season XP events occasionally from now until the Launch of Season 2 to give players a better chance of getting all the great stuff Season 1 has to offer!

We can't wait to hear more of your thoughts, questions and ideas, over at our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

[ ](discord.gg/battlebands)