Share · View all patches · Build 8887804 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 08:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Bloodhunt Community!

The June update is now live!

For full details about what this update contains please check this page over at our website:

https://bloodhunt.com/en-us/news/june-community-update-patch-notes

Until next time, see you at dusk!

/Sharkmob