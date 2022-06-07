 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pogo Stick Miooooooon update for 7 June 2022

ver1.2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8887786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Celebrating 1,000,000 subscribers to Ookami Mio's Youtube channel.

Update details

  • Addition of ranking function.

The registration to the ranking will be done automatically at the time of transition to the retry screen.
The ranking function uses the Steam Leaderboard, so the following conditions must be met.

  • Connected to the Internet.
  • Logged in to Steam.

Known Bugs

  • Data cannot be acquired correctly when switching back and forth between the ranking display and the title screen at high speed.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link