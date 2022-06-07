ver1.2.0 Update

Celebrating 1,000,000 subscribers to Ookami Mio's Youtube channel.
Update details
- Addition of ranking function.
The registration to the ranking will be done automatically at the time of transition to the retry screen.
The ranking function uses the Steam Leaderboard, so the following conditions must be met.
- Connected to the Internet.
- Logged in to Steam.
Known Bugs
- Data cannot be acquired correctly when switching back and forth between the ranking display and the title screen at high speed.
Changed files in this update