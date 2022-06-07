Hotfix 1.5.6.1 Notes

Hotfix 1.5.6.1 is now live!

A hotfix was just released that fixed a bug concerning the automatic saving of drawings. All artworks that you yourself draw in one of our gamemodes should now again be visible in the history section of your gallery. We are really sorry for the inconvenience that this bug caused for some of you! Thanks for reporting this to us.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our Discord or on Twitter!

Bugfixes