Hotfix patch on June 7

The new hotfix patch is out! We are trying to fix the freeze issues that have been reported most often and we hope this patch can help. Check out the changelist below:

Fixed:

Updated the audio engine and fixed some freezing issues caused by the audio (no more distorted audio before crashing!)

Fixed some issues with Mi-an's behavior after completing the mission “Builder Cruise”

Fixed some camera issues after completing the mission “The Inspector”

Fixed the issue where some players were not allowed to enter the dungeon in the mission “Operation De-Geeglate”

Fixed some NPCs’ eyeball issues

Fixed an issue when NPCs or mounts followed the player into the Running of the Yakmels event

Fixed the issue where weapons consume the stamina incorrectly

Fixed a dialogue error when NPC refuses to spar

Fixed some issues in the gathering system after loading

Fixed some issues in the furniture coloring system

Fixed an issue where the jump action may cause some issues after becoming camouflaged during the Ghosthunting event

Adjusted & Optimized:

Adjusted the probability of bombs appearing on the 3rd floor of the Abandoned Ruins and the 3rd and 9th floors of the Gecko Station

Optimized problem where some UI audios are too loud

Optimized the sound effects when multiple machines are running at the same time

As we continue adding content and optimizing the game, we may slow down the frequency of hotfix patches a little bit. But don't hesitate to tell us if you meet any problems or have any suggestions! You can send them to us on our Report a Bug forum, Pathea Games Discord, via this bug reporting form, or email us at qa@pathea.net. If you’ve encountered FPS or loading issues, we have a form for that, too!

Thanks for supporting and playing Sandrock, see you again soon!