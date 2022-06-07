Hi and welcome to Event Squad's Free Run Frenzy 5!
In this parkour event you need to complete the map made by Aliosa and get to the finish zone in order to claim the prize!
You can also take a more complicated route and complete the optional checkpoint to get an additional reward!
Prizes:
-
Complete the map
- 6,000 Toricredits
- 2 Shiai Tokens
-
Checkpoint completion reward
- 4,000 Toricredits
- 2 Shiai Tokens
- Fungi
-
Best Replay
- 75,000 Toricredits
- 10 Shiai Tokens
- The Grand Sakura Tree
Changed files in this update