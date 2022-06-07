Hi and welcome to Event Squad's Free Run Frenzy 5!

In this parkour event you need to complete the map made by Aliosa and get to the finish zone in order to claim the prize!

You can also take a more complicated route and complete the optional checkpoint to get an additional reward!

Prizes:

Complete the map 6,000 Toricredits 2 Shiai Tokens

Checkpoint completion reward 4,000 Toricredits 2 Shiai Tokens Fungi

Best Replay 75,000 Toricredits 10 Shiai Tokens The Grand Sakura Tree



Good luck and have fun!