Improvements and small fixes

I've been collecting feedback from people who are playing Jumpilla. Some people say the jump button sometimes doesn't work. Jump button works however the timing is very important. Jump button only works if you're on the ground. There's no double jump in this game. So if you tap even just a few milliseconds before you're fully on the ground, you will fail to jump and may lose the level :)

In order to address this confusion, I've added a jumping indicator. You will notice the jumping indicator on the bottom left of the screen. You don't need to tap on the icon. As it was before, you can tap anywhere on the screen to jump.

In this version I've also fixed a few glitches and small bugs.

Hope you'll enjoy it.

Jumping is unavailable

Jumping is available

