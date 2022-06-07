Fixed a gridsnap bias that favoured left/top row. Damn that's better.
Fixed a blurry text issue on cards
Fixed frequency bug in card shuffle. Particular thanks to Chelnoque and Clocq (no relations) on this
Added workaround for crash bug in latest Unity version. This one was, for once, not my fault, folks
Cultist Simulator update for 7 June 2022
2022.6.b.2 BRYONY
Patchnotes via Steam Community
