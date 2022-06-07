 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 7 June 2022

2022.6.b.2 BRYONY

Build 8887531

Fixed a gridsnap bias that favoured left/top row. Damn that's better.
Fixed a blurry text issue on cards
Fixed frequency bug in card shuffle. Particular thanks to Chelnoque and Clocq (no relations) on this
Added workaround for crash bug in latest Unity version. This one was, for once, not my fault, folks

