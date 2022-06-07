The game now supports keyboard and mouse for one player, the rest still needs to use controllers. The game will now use Remote Play Together for online play instead of the previous dedicated online feature. There are simply too many types of complex firewall types to be accounted for to make a hassle-free online feature. The code is still there, and it might be implemented again if anyone would like it to be and knows how to port-forward. There are several minor bug fixes.
Pixel Killers - The Showdown update for 7 June 2022
New build with keyboard/mouse support and Remote Play Together
Patchnotes via Steam Community
