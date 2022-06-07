“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Update Version 0.5.0

“Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Patch Notes Version 0.5.0（June 7th, 2022）

Hello,

Thank you for playing “Ed-0: Zombie Uprising” Early Access.

We have started distributing the latest update patch to add new elements, fix the following bugs, and improve the stability of the gameplay.

When this patch is applied, the version on the upper right of the title screen will be 0.5.0.

●Additional Elements:

Added Stage 4 “Tengu” to the main quest

Added “Forsake” “Turnover” “Coming Through” “Battle Prep” to the Blessings of the Sacred Tree

Released the sixth slot of the Blessings of the Sacred Tree

Added new items “Nourishing Pill” “Mind's Eye Charm” “Protection Talisman” “Clairvoyant Talisman”

Added new Secret Arts “Heat Haze” “Deadly Tackle” “Slapdown”

Added “Additional Attack” to one of the enhancements when the Secret Arts are to be strengthened

Added a "Step Strike" that can be performed by pressing the normal attack button while "Raiden" is in the middle of a step

Added a new Torii Gate “Item Torii Gate”

Added a new abnormal status “Water-splashed”

●Balance Adjustments:

Changed the operation to generate an additional effect with the strong attack of "Raiden"

[Before change] Press and hold the button and accumulate to the maximum

[After change] Press and hold the button and release it at the right moment

Modified the effects of some “Secret Arts”

Modified the effects of some “Charms”

Modified some of the enhancements when the Secret Arts are to be strengthened

Changed the color of “Homecoming Torii Gate” to white

Removed the “Fortune-telling Torii Gate”

Modified so that items on the ground can be stored directly in the wicker box

Modified to prevent shopkeepers from becoming targets of bullet attacks of some charms

Adjusted the overall combat balance

●Bug Fixing:

Fixed some issues that could cause the game to crash

Fixed a bug in which the next floor movement effect occurred twice when entering a different colored Torii Gate

Fixed a bug that caused to lose control when using food or items directly from the ground

Fixed other minor bugs

We will continue to update additional elements and make balance adjustments as part of the process of polishing the game, and we really appreciate your continued support and cooperation!!

Team Ed-Zero

