V0.4.5.A - Buying back items from shops after selling them!

Hey gladiators, just a small patch today as I had a bit of a busy day in the 'real world'! The major thing with this patch is the ability to buy back items from the shops after selling them (much requested!). Tomorrow I am going to look at weapon switching issues that have been reported.

Cheers all, enjoy!

V.4.5.A Change Log

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

Bard talent Aria of Respite now has a zero essence cast cost and gives back 33% essence.

Removed bonus character difference level hit chance as it was too hard to explain.

Strength now boosts physical weapon damage by 2 instead of 1 ( to make melee builds more powerful)



--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

Fixed a visual bug where legs disappeared after a decapitation (lol)

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------

You can now 'buy back' items from the shop if you sell them and change your mind. Just go to the shop you sold your item and search by "ALL" to buy your item back. These items will have a yellowish background and an asterix before and after their name.

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------