V0.4.5.A - Buying back items from shops after selling them!

Hey gladiators, just a small patch today as I had a bit of a busy day in the 'real world'! The major thing with this patch is the ability to buy back items from the shops after selling them (much requested!). Tomorrow I am going to look at weapon switching issues that have been reported.
Cheers all, enjoy!
V.4.5.A Change Log
---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
- Bard talent Aria of Respite now has a zero essence cast cost and gives back 33% essence.
- Removed bonus character difference level hit chance as it was too hard to explain.
- Strength now boosts physical weapon damage by 2 instead of 1 ( to make melee builds more powerful)
-
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
- Fixed a visual bug where legs disappeared after a decapitation (lol)
---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------
- You can now 'buy back' items from the shop if you sell them and change your mind. Just go to the shop you sold your item and search by "ALL" to buy your item back. These items will have a yellowish background and an asterix before and after their name.
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- Added 'Shops Restock' counter to Doomsday info panel at the battle caravan so you can see how many days until shops get new items without going to the campfire
- Fixed a bug where Juggernaut showed your height as smaller in the Vital Stats panel
- Fixed a bug where unavailable talents did not appear greyed out
- Talents gained from enchanted items appear in green text on the talents panel
- Removed Done button from Training, meaning you must complete training to gain bonus XP per day.
- Added extra sounds when limbs lost
- Added "artwork coming soon" text for towns with missing art sketches
-
Changed files in this update