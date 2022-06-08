Update 1.1.0 is live!

Hello everyone, we are aware of the performance issues that the game is currently experiencing.

We are actively working on it to fix these issues as soon as possible. In the meantime, the vertical sync has been automatically activated which will help optimise the game.

Many of you are wondering about the withdrawal of stamina compared to the Beta.

We invite you to read this post if you want to have more information :

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1145290/discussions/0/3382779373367250376/

In this second patch:

Fixed several buttons to skip content not working as intended

Fixed several text events requiring the wrong class

Removed already acquired blueprints from trade

Fixed several UI bugs related to the botanical complex

Fixed several bugs when playing the Simplified Chinese version of the game

Balanced trading

Balanced ships specs

Balanced material required to build technologies and modules

Balanced technologies and modules effects

Fixed “Trade” button not working or triggering bugs

Fixed button to travel to back to Nebula's Epsilon system after leaving

Fixed several general UI bugs

Crew member now re-assign automatically when switching ship or rebuilding a technology

VSync enabled by default

There's much more to come. Thank you for your patience and please remember you can report issues on both our discord and on our Steam forums.