Update 1.1.0 is live!

Hello everyone, we are aware of the performance issues that the game is currently experiencing.
We are actively working on it to fix these issues as soon as possible. In the meantime, the vertical sync has been automatically activated which will help optimise the game.
Many of you are wondering about the withdrawal of stamina compared to the Beta.
We invite you to read this post if you want to have more information :
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1145290/discussions/0/3382779373367250376/
In this second patch:
- Fixed several buttons to skip content not working as intended
- Fixed several text events requiring the wrong class
- Removed already acquired blueprints from trade
- Fixed several UI bugs related to the botanical complex
- Fixed several bugs when playing the Simplified Chinese version of the game
- Balanced trading
- Balanced ships specs
- Balanced material required to build technologies and modules
- Balanced technologies and modules effects
- Fixed “Trade” button not working or triggering bugs
- Fixed button to travel to back to Nebula's Epsilon system after leaving
- Fixed several general UI bugs
- Crew member now re-assign automatically when switching ship or rebuilding a technology
- VSync enabled by default
There's much more to come. Thank you for your patience and please remember you can report issues on both our discord and on our Steam forums.
- Mi-Clos Studios & Modern Wolf
